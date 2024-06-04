Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 8:02 PM

Man gets life sentences in ambush slayings that killed 2, including police officer

By Mike Heuer
A judge on Tuesday sentenced the second convicted killer of Baltimore Police officer Keona Holly (pictured) to consecutive life sentences for her shooting death and that of a Baltimore man in separate crimes on the same day in December 2021. Image Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department
A judge on Tuesday sentenced the second convicted killer of Baltimore Police officer Keona Holly (pictured) to consecutive life sentences for her shooting death and that of a Baltimore man in separate crimes on the same day in December 2021. Image Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

June 4 (UPI) -- Elliot Knox must serve two consecutive life sentences for his roles in the ambush murders of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley and a man killed in a separate shooting on the same day.

Maryland Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer on Tuesday sentenced Knox, 34, to consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole.

Advertisement

"Today's sentencing of Elliot Knox conveys an unequivocal message that acts of violence, which have afflicted our communities, will not be tolerated," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a prepared statement.

"This sentence ensures that Mr. Knox will never be able to harm anyone in Baltimore again," Bates said.

Related

A jury in March found Knox guilty on eight of nine felony charges for the Dec. 16, 2021, shooting deaths of Holley and, hours later, Justin Johnson, 27, in separate shootings.

The guilty verdicts include two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Knox told Schiffer co-defendant Travon Shaw, 35, claimed Holley was a member of the Black Guerilla [sic] Family and the gang wanted her killed.

At one point during Tuesday's testimony, Knox turned to Holley's family and told them she was a member of the BGF gang.

Advertisement

Knox said Shaw told him Holley and more than 100 Baltimore police officers are affiliated with the BGF and would identify drug dealers for the gang to rob.

He claimed the officers sometimes would take drugs and guns from drug dealers and use them as props for the Baltimore Mayor's Safe Streets program to make it appear to be effective.

He said Shaw shot Holley while she was inside her patrol car on Pennington Avenue. Holley was on life support before she died.

Following the sentence hearing Holley's sister Lawanda Sykes told reporters there "wasn't any truth" to his claims by Holley being a gang member.

After shooting Holley, Knox and Shaw drove to another part of Baltimore and shot and killed Johnson on the 600 block of Lucia Avenue.

Johnson was the father of five children.

Police later recovered a vehicle linked to Knox that surveillance footage showed was being driven away from the area where Holley was shot.

Investigators found two guns inside a home and provided evidence showing one was used in both murders.

Shaw was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Latest Headlines

AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls
June 4 (UPI) -- AT&T and some Verizon cellular customers might find it impossible to call outside their service providers customers until the respective communications companies diagnose and fix the respective problems.
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal in the docuseries "When They See Us," about the conviction and sentencing of the Central Park Five.
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon after an FBI agent was cross-examined about Biden's well-publicized laptop that was seized by federal authorities.
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
June 4 (UPI) -- The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, died after the Wrights had him removed from life support Sunday after his near-drowning May 21.
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
June 4 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from wounds in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon in North Olmsted, Ohio, in which his mother also was stabbed.
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
June 4 (UPI) -- An average of no more than 2,500 migrants who unlawfully cross the U.S. southern border per day potentially will be eligible for asylum, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
June 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden will be in Italy next week to represent the United States at the G7 Summit where leaders will discuss "a range of the most pressing global issues," including Ukraine.
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
June 4 (UPI) -- Voters are weighing in on the candidacy of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction in Manhattan.
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday was on Capitol Hill to reject conspiracy theories and was critical of Republican lawmakers' "repeated attacks"against the Justice Department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October
Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement