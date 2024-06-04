Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2024 / 7:53 PM

AT&T, Verizon cell customers face ongoing problems in making some calls

By Mike Heuer

June 4 (UPI) -- AT&T and some Verizon cellular customers might find it impossible to call outside their service providers until the respective communications companies diagnose and fix problems experienced Tuesday afternoon.

AT&T officials on Tuesday announced its cellular customers were experiencing a "nationwide issue" that prevents them from calling non-AT&T customers.

Advertisement

"The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," AT&T officials said.

The issue doesn't affect 911 calls or calls to other AT&T customers, and AT&T officials said the problem worsened after 1 p.m. EDT.

Verizon customers in the Northeast and Midwest also are experiencing service issues when trying to communicate with others outside of their network, too.

The issue affects Verizon customers who are trying to call or text people using other cellular service providers.

Verizon officials said they are monitoring the situation and working to fix it.

The Federal Communications Commission in a post on X said it is monitoring the situation with both communications technology firms.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Netflix, ex-prosecutor Linda Fairstein settle defamation lawsuit over 'Central Park Five' docuseries
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal in the docuseries "When They See Us," about the conviction and sentencing of the Central Park Five.
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
On second day in Hunter Biden gun trial, testimony addresses laptop, texts, drug addiction
June 4 (UPI) -- The second day of Hunter Biden's federal gun trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon after an FBI agent was cross-examined about Biden's well-publicized laptop that was seized by federal authorities.
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rodeo star's 3-year-old son removed from life support, dies 2 weeks after near-drowning
June 4 (UPI) -- The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, died after the Wrights had him removed from life support Sunday after his near-drowning May 21.
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police say Ohio stabbing attack that left 3-year-old dead appears to be random
June 4 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from wounds in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon in North Olmsted, Ohio, in which his mother also was stabbed.
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New immigration order bans migrants who cross border illegally
June 4 (UPI) -- An average of no more than 2,500 migrants who unlawfully cross the U.S. southern border per day potentially will be eligible for asylum, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to discuss 'a range' of 'pressing global issues' at G7 summit in Italy
June 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday said President Joe Biden will be in Italy next week to represent the United States at the G7 Summit where leaders will discuss "a range of the most pressing global issues," including Ukraine.
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction
June 4 (UPI) -- Voters are weighing in on the candidacy of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction in Manhattan.
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin AG charges 3 Donald Trump associates in fake electors case
June 4 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three Donald Trump associates in connection with the state's 2020 fake electors scheme that was implemented to overturn the state's election in favor of Trump.
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Garland says DOJ won't be 'intimidated' by 'conspiracy' theories in House testimony
June 4 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday was on Capitol Hill to reject conspiracy theories and was critical of Republican lawmakers' "repeated attacks"against the Justice Department.
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
April U.S. job openings fall to 8.06 million; lowest total since February 2021
June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Job openings in declined by more than anticipated in April, falling to pandemic-era lows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Nebraska woman pronounced dead found alive at funeral home
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ex-U.S. soldier charged for 'international crime spree' extradited from Ukraine
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement