U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 11:06 PM

Sen. Bob Menendez announces independent re-election run amid corruption trial

By Sheri Walsh
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is currently on trial on 16 federal corruption charges, filed Monday to run for re-election as an independent, saying he looks forward to "putting these accusations behind me and getting back to work for my constituents." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is currently on trial on 16 federal corruption charges, filed Monday to run for re-election as an independent, saying he looks forward to "putting these accusations behind me and getting back to work for my constituents." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

June 3 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is currently on trial on 16 federal corruption charges, has filed to run for re-election as an independent, saying he looks forward to "putting these accusations behind me and getting back to work for my constituents."

Menendez, 70, filed for re-election Monday after announcing in March he would not seek another term as a Democrat.

"Today, I submitted well above the threshold of signatures required to run for re-election," the New Jersey senator wrote in a statement. According to the New Jersey Division of Elections, Menendez submitted 2,465 petition signatures. Only 800 signatures were required.

"The people of this great state deserve a leader in Washington with a proven track record of fighting tooth and nail to deliver results, and I intend to keep doing so as an independent Democrat. It displeases me to have to go this route, thanks to overzealous prosecutors, but I will do what must be done to continue to uphold my oath of office for my constituents," Menendez added.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are facing separate trials in their indictment for bribery, obstruction and acting as a foreign agent. They are accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes -- including cash, gold bullion and mortgage payments -- in exchange for political influence. The indictment also alleges Menendez acted as a foreign agent of Egypt. Both he and his wife have pleaded not guilty.

Last month, Menendez revealed his wife has breast cancer and would undergo mastectomy surgery. Her trial has been delayed until July.

Menendez, whose trial began last month, told reporters Monday that he looked forward to proving his innocence and campaigning on his 18-year Senate record.

While his independent candidacy could spoil Democrats' chances of retaining the Senate seat, Menendez has little chance of winning as New Jersey has never elected an independent candidate to statewide office.

In his statement Monday, Menendez touted securing "more than $60 million in aid to build back after Superstorm Sandy," as well as writing the American Rescue Plan and Cares Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Simply put, I have delivered for New Jersey and will continue to do so," Menendez said. "I look forward to putting these accusations behind me and getting back to work for my constituents."

