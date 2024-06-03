South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

If approved at the ballot box this November, people 21 and older in South Dakota would be allowed possess, grow, ingest and distribute marijuana and purchase marijuana paraphernalia. They would be limited 2 ounces and a maximum of six plants per person or 12 per household. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- In November, South Dakota residents will decide whether to join 24 states in legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. After enough signatures from registered voters had been approved, South Dakota Secretary of State's Office on Monday announced the measure will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. It triggers a 30-day window for challenges to the petition's validity. Advertisement

Other states with recreational marijuana ballot measures in November are Florida, Idaho, Nebraska and North Dakota.

The new measure needed 17,508 signatures to qualify for the ballot. The Secretary of State's Office estimated that petitioners collected 22,558 valid signatures, which were submitted last month.

If approved, people 21 and older would be allowed possess, grow, ingest and distribute marijuana and purchase marijuana paraphernalia. They would be limited 2 ounces and a maximum of six plants per person or 12 per household.

In 2020, voters approved a referendum but it was invalidated by the state Supreme Court over single-subject concerns.

In 2022, voters rejected the referendum, 53-47%.

A medical cannabis initiative approved by voters in 2020 was not challenged. More than 11,500 people in the state hold medical license cards.

In the United States, recreation marijuana is legal in the 24 states, along with the District of Columbia.

Fourteen more states allow medical marijuana.