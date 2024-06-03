Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 9:49 PM

Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme

By Sheri Walsh
The Epoch Times interviews U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC22) in Orlando, Florida on February 26, 2022. On Monday, the newspaper's chief executive officer Bill Guan was charged in an alleged $67 million money laundering scheme. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
The Epoch Times interviews U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC22) in Orlando, Florida on February 26, 2022. On Monday, the newspaper's chief executive officer Bill Guan was charged in an alleged $67 million money laundering scheme. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The chief financial officer of conservative news outlet The Epoch Times has been arrested and charged in an alleged $67 million global money-laundering scheme, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Weidong "Bill" Guan, 61, was arrested Sunday and charged Monday with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and two counts of bank fraud, according to the indictment, which stated the charges are "not related to the media company's news gathering activities."

Advertisement

Epoch Media Group distributes news in 36 regions and countries.

"As alleged, Bill Guan, the chief financial officer of a global newspaper and media company, conspired with others to benefit himself, the media company and its affiliates by laundering tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and other crime proceeds," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Monday in a statement.

Related

According to court documents, Guan managed the "Make Money Online" team at the company, which was not named in the indictment and described as a "multinational media company headquartered in New York City."

Guan and others are accused of using cryptocurrency to purchase "tens of millions of dollars in crime proceeds," including the proceeds of fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits loaded onto tens of thousands of prepaid debit cards. The proceeds were purchased by members of the team, using a cryptocurrency platform at discounted rates of approximately 70 to 80 cents per dollar.

Advertisement

Members of the MMO Team allegedly used stolen personal identification information to open accounts to launder the money, according to the indictment, which said increased annual revenue at the media company grew 410% in 2020 from $15 million to $62 million.

"When banks raised questions about the funds, Guan allegedly lied repeatedly and falsely claimed that the funds came from legitimate donations to the media company," Williams said.

According to court records, Guan was released Monday on a $3 million bond. He could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for bank fraud, if convicted, and another 20 years for the conspiracy count.

Latest Headlines

Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would allow the United States to turn away migrants claiming asylum once daily crossings surge above 2,500, according to sources.
South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
June 3 (UPI) -- In November, South Dakota residents will decide whether to join 24 states in legalizing recreational marijuana for adults.
Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October
June 3 (UPI) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals in October plans to hear Donald Trump's appeal to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case related to the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
June 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial got underway on Monday in Delaware with the jury selection of six men and six women who were sworn in later in the afternoon.
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
June 3 (UPI) -- The company that once owned a dog breeding facility in Virginia has been ordered to pay a record $35 million fine after mistreating more than 4,000 beagles, according to U.S. officials.
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the federal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, appeared before a U.S. House committee Monday, during which he received intense grilling from Republicans.
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
June 3 (UPI) -- A teenage migrant from Venezuela is now in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring two NYPD officers in the early Monday morning hours while they attempted to stop him in Queens, police say.
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
June 3 (UPI) -- The White House says the vice president on June 15 will be in Switzerland to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted to life early Monday morning with lava oozing out of the ground and causing the sky to glow eerily orange.
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
June 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday announced a $78 million investment into vouchers to assist veterans in finding housing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement