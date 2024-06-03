Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 6:03 PM / Updated at 6:19 PM

Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued

Envigo RMS LLC violated the Animal Welfare Act

By Allen Cone

June 3 (UPI) -- The company that once owned a dog breeding facility in Virginia has been ordered to pay a record $35 million fine after mistreating more than 4,000 beagles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency on Monday.

Envigo Global Services Inc. of Cumberland County, which is 64 miles east of Richmond, pleaded guilty to violating the Animal Welfare Act and was ordered to pay a record fine under the act.

Advertisement

The company also pleaded guilty to knowingly violating the Clean Water Act. Sentencing is set for Oct. 7, and the news release didn't list individuals involved.

The beagles were surrendered in 2022 from the breeder.

Related

The company has agreed to no longer breed or sell dogs there.

Advertisement

The Animal Welfare Act sets minimum standards of care for animals in captivity, used for research or educational settings, or sold to the public.

Envigo RMS, which is a subsidiary of Inotiv like Envigo Global Services, failed to provide adequate veterinary care, staffing and safe living conditions for dogs housed at the facility, according to the federal agencies.

Envigo Global Services also operated and maintained the wastewater treatment plant at the facility, "which led to massive unlawful discharges of insufficiently treated wastewater into a local waterway and also impacted the health and well-being of the dogs at the facility," according to DOJ.

"Envigo compounded the heartbreaking nature of its animal welfare crimes by committing egregious Clean Water Act violations that undermined public health and the wellbeing of the animals in their care," Assistant Administrator David M. Uhlmann of Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said. "Everyone victimized in this precedent-setting animal welfare case deserved better: the workers, the beagles, the environment and the community. Envigo deserves every dollar of its record fine."

The entities will serve from three to five years of probation and pay a total criminal fine of $22 million -- $11 million for each violation.

Advertisement

Envigo also will pay approximately $1.1 million to the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force and about $1.9 million to the Humane Society of the United States for direct assistance provided to the investigation.

Also, $3.5 million will be paid to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to benefit and restore the environment and ecosystems in Cumberland County, at least $500,000 of which will be spent on purchasing riparian wetland or riparian land located in or near Cumberland, according to the department.

Envigo will spend at least $7 million to improve their facilities and personnel beyond the standards imposed by the Animal Welfare Act.

"Our nation's animal welfare and clean water laws exist to prevent suffering and harm," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division. "That's why we secured the transfer of thousands of beagles from Envigo's Cumberland facility into adoption, and that's why today's plea agreement is so significant. The plea agreement includes the largest ever fine in an animal welfare case as well as heightened standards of care for facilities across the country."

The Human Society of the United States said the Envigo facility was breeding the beagles to be sold to labs for animal experimentation.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
June 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial got underway on Monday in Delaware with the jury selection of six men and six women who were sworn in later in the afternoon.
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the federal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, appeared before a U.S. House committee Monday, during which he received intense grilling from Republicans.
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
June 3 (UPI) -- A teenage migrant from Venezuela is now in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring two NYPD officers in the early Monday morning hours while they attempted to stop him in Queens, police say.
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
June 3 (UPI) -- The White House says the vice president on June 15 will be in Switzerland to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted to life early Monday morning with lava oozing out of the ground and causing the sky to glow eerily orange.
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
June 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday announced a $78 million investment into vouchers to assist veterans in finding housing.
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
June 3 (UPI) -- The streaming service Spotify said Monday its prices will increase next month in the company's second round of price hikes in a year.
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
June 3 (UPI) -- Stocks for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway were among the stocks paused for part of Monday morning after a "technical issue" forced trade halts for multiple firms on the New York Stock Exchange.
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister gave a stark warning against the use of American-provided weapons by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment
June 3 (UPI) -- Longtime Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, announced on Sunday that she is suffering from pancreatic cancer and will be missing certain dates in Congress for treatment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement