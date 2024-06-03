Trending
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and will miss time on Capitol Hill as she undergoes treatment. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
June 3 (UPI) -- Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will be missing certain dates in Congress for treatment.

Jackson Lee, D-Texas, made the announcement in a post on social media on Sunday.

"I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year," Jackson Lee said in her statement, posted on X. "I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my disease.

"The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."

Jackson Lee, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, is the Democratic Caucus's chief deputy whip and vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Jackson Lee, an advocate for social justice issues in the House, last month reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

She said she remained committed to working with Minority House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as she undergoes treatment.

"By God's grace, I will be back at full strength soon," Jackson Lee said. "As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was diagnosed with a treatable form of blood cancer, myeloma, and had undergone stem-cell transplant treatment earlier this year.

In April, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not specify what kind. He said he was receiving medical treatment and continued testing.

Grijalva, who had served in Congress since 2003, is a member of the National Hispanic Caucus and chair of the National Research Committee.

