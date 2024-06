Stocks for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway were among the stocks paused for part of Monday morning after a "technical issue" forced trade halts for multiple firms on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A "technical issue" forced trade halts for multiple firms on the New York Stock Exchange Monday. Stocks for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway were among the stocks paused as the NYSE said the issue with its price bands "triggered halts in several stocks." Price bands, which are published by the Consolidated Tape Association's Security Information Processor, are triggered when stock's Limited Up/Limit Down prices are reached.. Advertisement

For example, the glitch showed Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock trading at $185.10, indicating it had lost 99.97%, when it was at $627,400 at closing on Friday.

NYSE said the issue was resolved at about 11:45 a.m. EDT.

Officials said may have been sparked by the release of new software at the NYSE.

The Consolidated Tape Association said it will go back to the previous software program at its primary data center at the start of Tuesday's session, according to CNBC.

Joe Saluzzi, a co-founder of Themis Trading, told CNN while the glitch affected numerous stocks, it appeared it did not affect the broader market. All three of the major exchanges were slightly down at 1 p.m., EDT.