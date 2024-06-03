Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 4:28 PM

Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally

Teen from Venezuela also injured when cops returned fire, authorities say

By Chris Benson
NYPD officers have so far recovered 2,746 guns since the year began. The gun allegedly used in Monday's shooting that injured two New York officers was later recovered. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | NYPD officers have so far recovered 2,746 guns since the year began. The gun allegedly used in Monday's shooting that injured two New York officers was later recovered. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A teenage migrant from Venezuela is now in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring two NYPD officers in the early Monday morning hours while they attempted to stop him in Queens, police say.

The suspect was hospitalized after police returned fire.

Advertisement

NYPD Officer Richard Yarusso, 26, was shot in the chest while wearing his bullet-proof vest, while his partner, Officer Christopher Abreu, also 26, was hit in the leg, police said.

Police said the officers' injuries came after the 19-year-old suspect, Bernardo Raul Castro Mata, allegedly opened fire after the officers spotted Castro before 2 a.m. EDT driving the wrong way on 82nd Street near 23rd Avenue in East Elmhurst.

Related

The migrant teen then allegedly ditched the scooter and proceeded to run on foot before the shooting incidents took place, police said. Both officers, part of the 115th precinct, were treated at Elmhurst Hospital and then released about six hours later.

Abreu and Yarusso were investigating a series of robberies totaling 80 so far that involved criminals using motorized scooters or bikes.

Police officials say Castro Mata entered the United States illegally last July from Venezuela through Eagle Pass, Texas, and was staying in a converted migrant shelter.

Advertisement

"The patterns that we're looking at currently in Queens ...," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Monday, "involve phone snatches and instances where a woman was attacked, her credit card was stolen and eventually used in a Queens smoke shop."

NYPD have so far recovered 2,746 guns since the year began. The gun allegedly used in Monday's shooting later was recovered, authorities said.

Castro Mata was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he underwent surgery.

"Our officers began a foot pursuit, which led for several blocks," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. "During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds at our officers, who then returned fire."

Yarusso, who joined NYPD nearly three years ago, "was more concerned about his partner," according to Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry, who said Yarusso used a tourniquet to slow the bleeding of his partner's leg.

Hendry called the two "heroic," while NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said Yarusso and Abreu, a five-year NYPD veteran, are "very brave and courageous for what they did tonight, what they've been doing to keep New Yorkers safe."

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
June 3 (UPI) -- The White House says the vice president on June 15 will be in Switzerland to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted to life early Monday morning with lava oozing out of the ground and causing the sky to glow eerily orange.
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
June 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday announced a $78 million investment into vouchers to assist veterans in finding housing.
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
June 3 (UPI) -- The streaming service Spotify said Monday its prices will increase next month in the company's second round of price hikes in a year.
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
June 3 (UPI) -- Stocks for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway were among the stocks paused for part of Monday morning after a "technical issue" forced trade halts for multiple firms on the New York Stock Exchange.
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister gave a stark warning against the use of American-provided weapons by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.
Jury selection to begin in Hunter Biden federal gun trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury selection to begin in Hunter Biden federal gun trial
June 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial was set to get underway in Delaware on Monday with jury selection.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment
June 3 (UPI) -- Longtime Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, announced on Sunday that she is suffering from pancreatic cancer and will be missing certain dates in Congress for treatment.
GameStop shares soar in premarket as 'Roaring Kitty' posts apparent $116M position
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GameStop shares soar in premarket as 'Roaring Kitty' posts apparent $116M position
June 3 (UPI) -- GameStop shares soared in premarket trading over the weekend into Monday morning after influential trader Keith Gill posted a screenshot of his apparent holdings in the video game retailer.
Biden's judicial appointments most diverse in U.S. history; Trump's still loom large
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden's judicial appointments most diverse in U.S. history; Trump's still loom large
May 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has made more judicial appointments than Donald Trump with months left in his term.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement