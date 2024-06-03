Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 3:00 PM

Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

By Chris Benson
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Vice President Kamala Harris (R) campaign at Girard College on Wednesday, during which they launched "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" in Philadelphia. Harris will take Biden's place at the upcoming peace summit in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 4 | U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Vice President Kamala Harris (R) campaign at Girard College on Wednesday, during which they launched "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" in Philadelphia. Harris will take Biden's place at the upcoming peace summit in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Later this month, Vice President Kamala Harris will go to Switzerland to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, according to the White House.

At the June 15 international peace summit at Burgenstock Resort in Lucerne, Switzerland, Harris is expected to highlight the U.S. commitment to "supporting Ukraine's effort to secure a just and lasting peace," which the White House says is "based on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the U.N. Charter."

Advertisement

The U.S. delegation at the summit will include the vice president and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. That same day, President Joe Biden is slated to be at a pricey Los Angeles fundraiser with former President Barack Obama and actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

The summit, one in a series of comprehensives discussions, will immediately follow the 50th G7 summit that is set to take place in Borgo Egnazia in Italy's southern Puglia region between June 13 and 15.

Related

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously urged President Joe Biden, himself, to visit Switzerland as Zelensky made an appeal for Biden and China's President Xi Jinping to "please, show your leadership in advancing the peace."

Advertisement

But in Switzerland, Harris will "reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression," the White House said.

"I believe that the peace summit needs President Biden, and other leaders need President Biden because they will look at the U.S.'s reaction," Zelensky said May 18.

National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby defended Biden's reason not to attend the June 15 summit, saying how amid a Republican stalemate in Congress to provide military aid to Ukraine, Biden has been strong in his support for the Ukrainian people.

The White House' announcement Monday comes as Biden is set to be in France in a few days time for the first time as president to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, where he will greet veterans and family members of those who landed on June 6, 1944, during the Allied invasion at Normandy's Omaha and Utah beaches to liberate France and Europe from Nazi Germany.

"There hasn't been a single leader around the world who has supported Ukraine more and more stridently than Joe Biden," Kirby said, adding that America's first woman vice president and Sullivan were going to Lucerne "because of our desire to be represented around that table."

Advertisement

On Monday, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on X it was "pleased with the participation of" Harris for the upcoming summit.

"No matter who represents the United States at this summit," Kirby said Monday, "It can't be said that the United States has in any way walked away from supporting Ukraine."

Latest Headlines

Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted to life early Monday morning with lava oozing out of the ground and causing the sky to glow eerily orange.
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
June 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday announced a $78 million investment into vouchers to assist veterans in finding housing.
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
June 3 (UPI) -- The streaming service Spotify said Monday its prices will increase next month in the company's second round of price hikes in a year.
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
June 3 (UPI) -- Stocks for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway were among the stocks paused for part of Monday morning after a "technical issue" forced trade halts for multiple firms on the New York Stock Exchange.
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister gave a stark warning against the use of American-provided weapons by Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia.
Jury selection to begin in Hunter Biden federal gun trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury selection to begin in Hunter Biden federal gun trial
June 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial was set to get underway in Delaware on Monday with jury selection.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis, will miss time for treatment
June 3 (UPI) -- Longtime Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, announced on Sunday that she is suffering from pancreatic cancer and will be missing certain dates in Congress for treatment.
GameStop shares soar in premarket as 'Roaring Kitty' posts apparent $116M position
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GameStop shares soar in premarket as 'Roaring Kitty' posts apparent $116M position
June 3 (UPI) -- GameStop shares soared in premarket trading over the weekend into Monday morning after influential trader Keith Gill posted a screenshot of his apparent holdings in the video game retailer.
Biden's judicial appointments most diverse in U.S. history; Trump's still loom large
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden's judicial appointments most diverse in U.S. history; Trump's still loom large
May 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has made more judicial appointments than Donald Trump with months left in his term.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
June 2 (UPI) -- One person was killed and two dozen others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting that erupted at a birthday party in the Ohio city of Akron, according to authorities who are asking anyone with information on the suspec
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement