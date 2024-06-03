Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 7:34 PM

Trump's appeal to remove Fani Willis from 2020 election interference case set for October

3 judges to hear case a month before 2024 election

By Allen Cone
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches a hearing on the Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on March 1. The Georgia Court of Appeals in October plans to hear Donald Trump's appeal to remove Willis from the case related to the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election. File Pool Photo by Alex Slitz/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches a hearing on the Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on March 1. The Georgia Court of Appeals in October plans to hear Donald Trump's appeal to remove Willis from the case related to the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election. File Pool Photo by Alex Slitz/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals in October plans to hear Donald Trump's appeal to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case related to the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

On Monday, the court scheduled oral arguments for Oct. 4, one month before the 2024 presidential election. Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee.

Advertisement

Arguments will be heard by Judges Trenton Brown, Todd Markle and Benjamin Land, all appointed by Republican governors. They were randomly selected among 15 appeal court judges.

"We look forward to presenting arguments before Judges Brown, Markle and Land on why this case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for the trial court's acknowledged 'odor of mendacity' misconduct in violation of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct," Trump's lawyer Steven Sadow said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Related

Trump's attorneys filed the appeal on May 8 after Judge Scott McAfee ruled on March 20 the case would move forward and Willis could remain as prosecutor.

Willis has admitted to a prior romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed.

Advertisement

The judge found no "actual conflict" but ruled a reasonable observer could recognize an appearance of a conflict that may undermine public trust in the prosecution.

McAfee said that Willis or Wade needed to step down from the case, and within hours, he announced his resignation.

"This finding is by no means an indication that the court condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney's testimony during the evidentiary hearing. Rather, it is the undersigned's opinion that Georgia law does not permit the finding of an actual conflict for simply making bad choices -- even repeatedly -- and it is the trial court's duty to confine itself to the relevant issues and applicable law properly brought before it," he added.

McAfee allowed the defense to appeal before the trial begins because the matter "is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had."

Trump and 18 others are facing state racketeering charges related to the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Four co-defendants pleaded guilty as part of agreements with prosecutors while the 15 remaining co-defendants, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty.

Willis' office has not responded to the appeal scheduling.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden expected to sign executive order on immigration this week, sources say
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would allow the United States to turn away migrants claiming asylum once daily crossings surge above 2,500, according to sources.
South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Dakota residents to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
June 3 (UPI) -- In November, South Dakota residents will decide whether to join 24 states in legalizing recreational marijuana for adults.
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia dog breeder ordered to pay record $35M fine after 4K beagles rescued
June 3 (UPI) -- The company that once owned a dog breeding facility in Virginia has been ordered to pay a record $35 million fine after mistreating more than 4,000 beagles, according to U.S. officials.
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury selected in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial as opening statements set to begin
June 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's federal gun trial got underway on Monday in Delaware with the jury selection of six men and six women who were sworn in later in the afternoon.
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. House Republicans grill Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 origins, response
June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the federal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, appeared before a U.S. House committee Monday, during which he received intense grilling from Republicans.
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: Migrant suspect in shooting that injured 2 NYPD officers in U.S. illegally
June 3 (UPI) -- A teenage migrant from Venezuela is now in custody after allegedly shooting and injuring two NYPD officers in the early Monday morning hours while they attempted to stop him in Queens, police say.
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland
June 3 (UPI) -- The White House says the vice president on June 15 will be in Switzerland to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted to life early Monday morning with lava oozing out of the ground and causing the sky to glow eerily orange.
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
HUD, VA hope $78M voucher investment will help bring 'end to veterans' homelessness'
June 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veteran Affairs on Monday announced a $78 million investment into vouchers to assist veterans in finding housing.
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Spotify to up prices starting in July; second increase in about a year
June 3 (UPI) -- The streaming service Spotify said Monday its prices will increase next month in the company's second round of price hikes in a year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement