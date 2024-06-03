Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio

June 2 (UPI) -- One person was killed and two dozen others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting that erupted at a birthday party in the Ohio city of Akron, according to authorities who are asking anyone with information on the suspect or suspects to come forward.

The shooting occurred after midnight Sunday at a private residence on Kelly Avenue in southeast Akron, a city located about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

Police believe based on the distribution of shell casings found at the scene that someone had been firing at the crowd of dozens from a car driving down the street.

A total of 25 people were shot, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a Sunday night press conference, stating a 27-year-old man was killed.

At least two victims remain in critical condition, he said, adding that the victims' ages ranged from 19 to 43, though most were in their 30s.

He said they believe that gunfire was returned at the vehicle, but it was unknown if the vehicle or anyone inside had been struck.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of the vehicle used in the shooting nor of the suspect or suspects behind the shooting, he said, while calling on members of the public with information to contact the authorities.

"We believe that there are people in the community this evening who saw something or know something and we're asking them to come forward," he said.

"We believe there were dozens of people at the party at the time of the shooting, and potentially over 100 people who have may have witnessed the incident."

He also warned against potential retaliatory violence, stating police were taking "steps to prevent that."

Rewards totaling $22,500 are being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

According to the city, $5,000 is being offered by Summit County Crime Stoppers, $7,500 from the U.S. Marshall's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering $10,000.

"Anyone who was involved in last night's shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent to the law," Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said in the press conference. "If there is any retaliatory violence committed as a result of this shooting, anyone engaging in that will be held to the full extent of the law as well."

Police said the shooting occurred about two hours after officers had been called to the scene over fireworks and loud noises. More than 200 people were at the residence when cops arrived. The crowd was dispersed, but many returned returned before the shooting, authorities said.

Police recovered two weapons from the scene and found at least 35 shell casings for multiple weapons.

Authorities were unsure about the number of shooters and the number of guns used in the shooting.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, as of the end of May, there have been 186 mass shootings in the country so far this year. The gun databased organization considers a mass shooting to involve four or more people injured by gunfire.