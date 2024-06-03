Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2024 / 1:27 AM

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded in Akron, Ohio

By Darryl Coote

June 2 (UPI) -- One person was killed and two dozen others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting that erupted at a birthday party in the Ohio city of Akron, according to authorities who are asking anyone with information on the suspect or suspects to come forward.

The shooting occurred after midnight Sunday at a private residence on Kelly Avenue in southeast Akron, a city located about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

Advertisement

Police believe based on the distribution of shell casings found at the scene that someone had been firing at the crowd of dozens from a car driving down the street.

A total of 25 people were shot, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a Sunday night press conference, stating a 27-year-old man was killed.

Related

At least two victims remain in critical condition, he said, adding that the victims' ages ranged from 19 to 43, though most were in their 30s.

Advertisement

He said they believe that gunfire was returned at the vehicle, but it was unknown if the vehicle or anyone inside had been struck.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of the vehicle used in the shooting nor of the suspect or suspects behind the shooting, he said, while calling on members of the public with information to contact the authorities.

"We believe that there are people in the community this evening who saw something or know something and we're asking them to come forward," he said.

"We believe there were dozens of people at the party at the time of the shooting, and potentially over 100 people who have may have witnessed the incident."

He also warned against potential retaliatory violence, stating police were taking "steps to prevent that."

Rewards totaling $22,500 are being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

According to the city, $5,000 is being offered by Summit County Crime Stoppers, $7,500 from the U.S. Marshall's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering $10,000.

"Anyone who was involved in last night's shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent to the law," Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said in the press conference. "If there is any retaliatory violence committed as a result of this shooting, anyone engaging in that will be held to the full extent of the law as well."

Advertisement

Police said the shooting occurred about two hours after officers had been called to the scene over fireworks and loud noises. More than 200 people were at the residence when cops arrived. The crowd was dispersed, but many returned returned before the shooting, authorities said.

Police recovered two weapons from the scene and found at least 35 shell casings for multiple weapons.

Authorities were unsure about the number of shooters and the number of guns used in the shooting.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, as of the end of May, there have been 186 mass shootings in the country so far this year. The gun databased organization considers a mass shooting to involve four or more people injured by gunfire.

Latest Headlines

Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
June 2 (UPI) -- Del Mar officials closed the California town's beaches to swimming and suffering on Sunday after a man was attacked by a shark earlier that morning.
More severe weather threatens U.S. this week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More severe weather threatens U.S. this week
June 2 (UPI) -- A wide swath of the already weather-weary U.S. is under threat of more severe conditions this week, with millions of Americans facing potential tornadoes, other dangerous storms, and higher than normal temperatures.
Donald Trump joins TikTok after seeking to ban it
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump joins TikTok after seeking to ban it
June 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the video sharing app that he tried to ban while in the White House.
Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
June 1 (UPI) -- The potential of machining debris inside the engines of certain 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX luxury SUV triggered a recall of 102,000 models.
Massachusetts school district investigating teacher for holding mock slave auction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts school district investigating teacher for holding mock slave auction
June 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts teacher was placed on administrative leave after allegedly staging a mock slave auction and using a racial slur in a 5th grade class, according to a letter from the school's superintendent.
Florida deputy fired after fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force airman
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida deputy fired after fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force airman
June 1 (UPI) -- The Florida deputy who last month shot and killed a U.S. Air Force airman while responding to a 911 call has been fired, authorities confirmed this week.
Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election
June 1 (UPI) -- The Salem Media Group on Friday announced it has ceased distribution of the film and book 2000 Mules that falsely accuses a Georgia resident of election fraud.
Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods
June 1 (UPI) -- A paraglider died Saturday morning after his aircraft crashed in a wooded area in South Carolina, authorities said.
Boil alert issued for Atlanta after water main break
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boil alert issued for Atlanta after water main break
June 1 (UPI) -- Much of Atlanta is under a boil advisory after a major water main broke Friday morning.
'Doomsday plot' author Chad Daybell receives death penalty after murder conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Doomsday plot' author Chad Daybell receives death penalty after murder conviction
June 1 (UPI) -- A jury in Idaho on Saturday recommended the death penalty against Chad Daybell, who was found guilty earlier in the week of killing his first wife and his second wife's two children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement