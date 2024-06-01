Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election

Legally using a Georgia ballot drop box during the 2020 general election caused a Georgia man to be included in the film and book 2000 Mules, which falsely accused him of vote fraud. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The Salem Media Group on Friday announced it has ceased distribution of the film and book 2000 Mules that falsely accuses a Georgia resident of election fraud. "It was never our intent that the publication of the 2000 Mules film and book would harm Mr. Andrews," Evan Masyr, Salem Media Group executive vice president and CFO said in an online statement Friday. Advertisement

"We apologize for the hurt the inclusion of Mr. Andrews' image in the movie, book and promotional materials have caused Mr. Andrews and his family," Masyr added.

The film and a book of the same title falsely claim Andrews illegally deposited voter ballots in a drop box during the 2020 general election.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation cleared Andrews of any wrongdoing.

"In publishing the film, we relied on representations made to us by Dinesh D'Souza and True the Vote Inc. that the individuals depicted in the videos ... illegally deposited ballots," Masyr said.

Nonprofit group Protect Democracy on behalf of Andrews filed a 129-page federal defamation lawsuit against D'Souza, Salem Media Group and other defendants on Dec. 1, 2022.

Andrews said the film and book triggered death threats against him and his family.

The film shows Andrews depositing his 2020 ballot and those of his family members in a drop box.

D'Souza narrates the film and falsely says Andrews committed a crime and deposited "fraudulent votes."

The parties settled the lawsuit with undisclosed terms.