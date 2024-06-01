Deputies find paraglider who crashed in S.C. woods

June 1 (UPI) -- Local authorities said they've located a paraglider who crashed in South Carolina on Saturday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8 a.m. EDT that the person crashed in a wooded area in Cleveland.

Sheriff's deputies, fire and EMS responded to the scene. At around 11:30 a.m., deputies confirmed they located the pilot but did not specify his condition.

The Greenville County Coroner's Officer told local media that "an individual was deceased at the scene of the crash."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.