U.S. News
June 1, 2024 / 1:38 PM

Deputies find paraglider who crashed in S.C. woods

By Ehren Wynder

June 1 (UPI) -- Local authorities said they've located a paraglider who crashed in South Carolina on Saturday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8 a.m. EDT that the person crashed in a wooded area in Cleveland.

Sheriff's deputies, fire and EMS responded to the scene. At around 11:30 a.m., deputies confirmed they located the pilot but did not specify his condition.

The Greenville County Coroner's Officer told local media that "an individual was deceased at the scene of the crash."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Hurricane season officially begins Saturday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hurricane season officially begins Saturday
June 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which began Saturday, is predicted to be one of the most active on record, with AccuWeather experts forecasting 20 to 25 named storms in 2024.
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies
June 1 (UPI) -- Marian Robinson, the 86-year-old mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, died Friday.
Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
May 31 (UPI) -- A retired U.S. Navy admiral was arrested Friday along with two business executives on charges related to a bribery scheme involving a government contract.
Medlines recalls 1.5M adult bed rails after 2 die by asphyxiation
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Medlines recalls 1.5M adult bed rails after 2 die by asphyxiation
May 31 (UPI) -- Medline Industries on Thursday recalled 1.5 million adult portable bed rails due to a risk of entrapment and asphyxiation.
'We can't lose this moment,' Biden says in announcing 3-part plan to end Gaza war
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
'We can't lose this moment,' Biden says in announcing 3-part plan to end Gaza war
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel has proposed a three-part plan to end the war in Gaza and release all hostages, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
Suspect in UGA campus murder of Laken Riley pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Suspect in UGA campus murder of Laken Riley pleads not guilty
May 31 (UPI) -- The suspect in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley was arraigned Friday. Jose Ibarra pleaded not guilty. He was indicted earlier this month in the University of Georgia killing.
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
May 31 (UPI) -- NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance officials hosted a press conference on Friday ahead of the second attempted launch of Boeing's first crewed test of its Starliner spacecraft.
Severe weather to sweep across High Plains, Upper Midwest
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Severe weather to sweep across High Plains, Upper Midwest
Severe weather will focus across the High Plains into Saturday night before expanding to the Upper Midwest by later Sunday then reload over the High Plains and Rockies and advance into the Midwest again next week.
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
May 31 (UPI) -- Chobani founder and billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya Friday said his family has acquired Anchor Brewing, an historic San Francisco brand that operated for 127 years before closing last year.
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
May 31 (UPI) -- Convicted felon Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Friday his conviction on 34 felonies by a unanimous jury decision in New York resulted in $34.8 million being raised by the campaign.
