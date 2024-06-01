Advertisement
U.S. News
June 1, 2024 / 4:44 PM

Massachusetts school district investigating teacher for holding mock slave auction

By Ehren Wynder

June 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts teacher was placed on administrative leave after allegedly staging a mock slave auction and using a racial slur in a 5th grade class, according to a letter from the school's superintendent.

The incidents occurred at Margaret Neary Elementary School and were reported to Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough Superintendent Gregory Martineau in April.

Advertisement

Martineau on Wednesday sent a letter to parents detailing the incident and actions the school district has taken.

The unnamed teacher in January held an "impromptu mock slave auction" during a history lesson on the Atlantic slave trade. The teacher brought two Black students to the front of the class and had other students discuss physical attributes such as teeth and strength, according to the letter.

Related

"Holding a mock slave auction is unacceptable and violates the district's core values," Martineau wrote. "Simulations or role plays when teaching about historical atrocities or trauma are not appropriate, and these teaching methods are not to be used."

In another incident in April, the same teacher allegedly said aloud the N-word to students while reading a book that was recommended by a colleague but was not part of the school curriculum.

Advertisement

Martineau in the letter said the district later found the N-word does not appear once in the book.

"Dehumanizing words such as slurs should not be spoken by employees or students," he wrote. "Using such words can harm students and negatively impact an open discussion on a particular topic."

Martineau said parents found out about the two incidents and met with the teacher and the school's principal, Kathleen Valenti, in April. The next day, however, the teacher "inappropriately called out the student who had reported the educator's use of the racial slur, which is not acceptable."

The district then opened a formal investigation and the teacher and principal were placed on administrative leave to allow a "thorough and unbiased investigation," according to the letter.

Valenti's leave lasted for 10 days, but the teacher remains on leave while the investigation continues.

"Currently, the District is engaged in due process procedures with the educator who remains on leave" Martineau wrote. "All personnel matters will remain confidential."

Martineau in the letter apologized to parents and took responsibility for the incidents, saying the district's "cultural competency" will improve.

Latest Headlines

Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
June 1 (UPI) -- The potential of machining debris inside the engines of certain 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX luxury SUV triggered a recall of 102,000 models.
Florida deputy fired after fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force Airman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida deputy fired after fatal shooting of U.S. Air Force Airman
June 1 (UPI) -- The Florida deputy who last month shot and killed a U.S. Air Force airman while responding to a 911 call has been fired, authorities confirmed this week.
Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election
June 1 (UPI) -- The Salem Media Group on Friday announced it has ceased distribution of the film and book 2000 Mules that falsely accuses a Georgia resident of election fraud.
Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods
June 1 (UPI) -- A paraglider died Saturday morning after his aircraft crashed in a wooded area in South Carolina, authorities said.
Boil alert issued for Atlanta after water main break
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boil alert issued for Atlanta after water main break
June 1 (UPI) -- Much of Atlanta is under a boil advisory after a major water main broke Friday morning.
'Doomsday plot' author Chad Daybell receives death penalty after murder conviction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Doomsday plot' author Chad Daybell receives death penalty after murder conviction
June 1 (UPI) -- A jury in Idaho on Saturday recommended the death penalty against Chad Daybell, who was found guilty earlier in the week of killing his first wife and his second wife's two children.
Hurricane season officially begins Saturday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hurricane season officially begins Saturday
June 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which began Saturday, is predicted to be one of the most active on record, with AccuWeather experts forecasting 20 to 25 named storms in 2024.
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies
June 1 (UPI) -- Marian Robinson, the 86-year-old mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, died Friday.
Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
May 31 (UPI) -- A retired U.S. Navy admiral was arrested Friday along with two business executives on charges related to a bribery scheme involving a government contract.
Medlines recalls 1.5M adult bed rails after 2 die by asphyxiation
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Medlines recalls 1.5M adult bed rails after 2 die by asphyxiation
May 31 (UPI) -- Medline Industries on Thursday recalled 1.5 million adult portable bed rails due to a risk of entrapment and asphyxiation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
Severe weather to sweep across High Plains, Upper Midwest
Severe weather to sweep across High Plains, Upper Midwest
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement