Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2024 / 12:43 PM

U.S. Treasury issues sanctions against Iranian drone producers

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued financial sanctions Friday against four entities and one individual related to Iran’s drone (Mohajer 10 drone pictured 2023) manufacturing program, which supplies the unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia's military for use in Ukraine. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued financial sanctions Friday against four entities and one individual related to Iran’s drone (Mohajer 10 drone pictured 2023) manufacturing program, which supplies the unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia's military for use in Ukraine. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued financial sanctions Friday against four entities and one individual related to Iran's drone manufacturing program.

The designations against the four entities were made through the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control in response to those entities doing business with and supplying technology to Russian military forces in that country's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Advertisement

Also on Friday, the OFAC sanctioned Afshin Khajeh Fard, a top executive with Iran Aviation Industries Organization, a subsidiary of that country's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which oversees the production of unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs.

The European Union has similar sanctions in place against the company.

Related

Treasury officials contend the Fard, as well as the four Iran-based companies are conducting business with the Rayan Roshd Afzar Company, another Iranian firm already under OFAC sanctions.

U.S. officials have previously issued sanctions against other entities for conducting business with the sanctioned Rayan Roshd Afzar Company.

Rayan Roshan Afzar was initially designated in 2017 by the Treasury's OFAC.

"Specifically, RRA has produced technical components for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' UAV program," the Treasury Department said in Friday's statement.

Advertisement

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is considered a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. Department of National Intelligence.

Friday's sanctions mean all property and interests in property in or controlled by people in the United States are frozen.

"Today's action reinforces our commitment to disrupt Iran's production and proliferation of deadly UAVs that continue to be used by Russia against Ukraine and by regional terrorist proxies against our troops," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the agency's statement.

"Treasury will continue to impose costs on those who seek to procure the components Iran needs for its UAV programs and enable the shipment of these weapons to destabilizing actors around the world."

Latest Headlines

Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
May 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Friday announced he has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent at the West Virginia State Capitol.
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
May 31 (UPI) -- Amazon has been given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration to expand its drone operations, allowing operators of the unmanned aerial vehicles to use them beyond the current line of sight rules.
Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor Friday filed a federal court complaint alleging Hyundai and two Alabama suppliers illegally use oppressive child labor. The filing said a 13-year old did assembly work.
April PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.2%, in line with expectations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
April PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.2%, in line with expectations
May 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in April as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations, according to a Friday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Education Department: 'FAFSA is up and running' after challenging rollout
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Education Department: 'FAFSA is up and running' after challenging rollout
May 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Education is urging student loan borrowers to complete their FAFSA applications following an error-filled rollout of the new application.
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
May 31 (UPI) -- Three people, including a police officer, were killed and four others were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in Minneapolis, according to authorities who said the suspect was also among the dead.
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
May 31 (UPI) -- The jury's verdict is "the only voice that matters," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night after securing the first-ever guilty verdict of a U.S. president.
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned two companies linked to the Wagner Group, an infamous Russia-backed private military, as the Biden administration targets the Kremlin's actions in the Central African Republic.
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
May 30 (UPI) -- Another round of severe weather pelted storm-weary Texas Thursday. Flooding was reported in the Dallas Fort Worth area and a Tornado Emergency was issued near Midland.
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
May 30 (UPI) -- In what was only the competition's second spell-off ever, a 12-year-old seventh grader from Tampa, Fla., has taken top honors Thursday night in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement