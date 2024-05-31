Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2024 / 12:10 AM

More dangerous weather pelts Texas

By Mark Moran
A house leaning on its side after being hit by a tornado in Temple, Texas, May 23rd, 2024. Officials said 30 people were injured and over 500 homes and businesses were impacted by the tornado. EPA-EFE/Adam Davis
A house leaning on its side after being hit by a tornado in Temple, Texas, May 23rd, 2024. Officials said 30 people were injured and over 500 homes and businesses were impacted by the tornado. EPA-EFE/Adam Davis

May 30 (UPI) -- Another round of severe weather pelted storm-weary Texas Thursday. Flooding was reported in the Dallas Fort Worth area and a Tornado Emergency was issued near Midland.

The storms began to take shape Thursday morning but did not grow severe until later in the afternoon when atmospheric conditions combined to create the dangerous weather.

Advertisement

Another day of severe weather impacted Texas and the southern Plains on Thursday with flooding reported around Dallas and a Tornado Emergency issued near Midland.

One tornado was spotted by storm chasers and passengers at Midland International Air & Space Port said they saw two tornadoes from the terminal before being ushered to safety.

4,000 customers were without power in the Midland area due to the storms, according to PowerOutage.us.

Further south, the town of Marathon, Tex. was forced to deploy snow plows after the air temperature dropped from around 105 degrees to the mid-50, causing up to two feet of hail and prompting the town to deploy snowplows to make roads passable.

This has been the latest round of severe weather in southern and Plains states that has left at least 23 people dead in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
May 30 (UPI) -- In what was only the competition's second spell-off ever, a 12-year-old seventh grader from Tampa, Fla., has taken top honors Thursday night in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday announced Direct File will be a permanent, free tax filing option starting in 2025.
Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase
May 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has agreed to testify in the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of his 2022 purchase of social media company Twitter, which he has since rebranded to X, according to a Thursday court filing.
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas made major drug busts over the past week.
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York hush-money trial on Thursday.
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on espionage charges, federal officials announced Thursday.
Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'
May 30 (UPI) -- A jury on Thursday found Chad Daybell guilty for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two children.
Chief justice will not meet with Democrats to discuss ethics concerns about Samuel Alito
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chief justice will not meet with Democrats to discuss ethics concerns about Samuel Alito
May 30 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts refused Thursday to meet with Senate Democrats to discuss Supreme Court ethics issues stemming from two controversial flags flown over Justice Samuel Alito's properties.
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
May 30 (UPI) -- Salesforce stock prices dropped Thursday on weaker-than-expected company financial results for the first quarter. It was the worst share price performance for Salesforce since 2004.
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
May 30 (UPI) -- NASA will post live coverage of activities in the days leading up to Boeing's Starliner launch set for Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno, Nev.
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno, Nev.
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement