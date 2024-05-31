Trending
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M

By Doug Cunningham
On Friday, former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a press conference at Trump Tower after deliberations Thursday resulted in a guilty verdict on all counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 31 (UPI) -- Former president and convicted felon Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Friday his conviction on 34 felonies by a unanimous jury decision in New York resulted in $34.8 million being raised by the campaign.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said, "President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."

A day earlier, Trump was found guilty of paying hush money to a porn actress to influence the 2016 election and covering up the payments with fraudulent business records.

The Manhattan jury unanimously convicted him on 34 felony counts. He will be sentenced July 11.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday after the verdict that the jury's voice is the only one that matters.

"Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor," Bragg said. "I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury, and the jury has spoken."

The Trump campaign said it nearly doubled the previous single-day fundraising record after the jury delivered its verdict.

Senior campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a campaign press release that nearly 30% of the donors were new to the campaign.

Trump attacked the judge in the case Friday and lied about not being able to call witnesses in the trial as he falsely claimed the state trial in New York was rigged.

He announced the fundraising total and said he will appeal the criminal guilty verdict.

In a statement, the Biden-Harris campaign said, "America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States."

The Biden-Harris campaign added that Trump is "unhinged by his 2020 election loss and spiraling from his criminal convictions" while being consumed "by his own thirst for revenge and retribution."

Before delivering remarks about a Gaza cease-fire proposal on Friday, President Joe Biden said Trump's complaints about the trial's outcome are "reckless."

"It is reckless, it's dangerous and it is irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said.

"Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years and it is literally the cornerstone of America," the president said before adding that the "justice system should be respected."

