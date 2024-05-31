Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2024 / 3:53 PM

Suspect in UGA campus murder of Laken Riley pleads not guilty

By Doug Cunningham

May 31 (UPI) -- The suspect in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley was arraigned Friday. Jose Ibarra pleaded not guilty. He was indicted earlier this month in the University of Georgia killing.

Riley, a student at nearby Augusta University, was killed in February. Her body was found in a wooded area of the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

Advertisement

Ibarra faces 10 charges.

The charges include malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injuries, and aggravated assault with intent to rape.

During the brief arraignment, Ibarra was silent. He wore headphones and the judge entered a plea of not guilty for him.

The judge said the trial will likely happen in the fall.

The indictment said the slaying caused blunt trauma to the victim's head and she was hit multiple times with a rock.

The indictment said Ibarra allegedly committed a "peeping Tom" offense at another student at UGA's University Village Housing Building on the same day Riley was killed.

Police said they don't believe that Ibarra, a migrant from Venezuela, knew Riley. They described the killing as a "crime of opportunity."

Riley was attacked while jogging.

Advertisement

Ibarra was arrested and released in 2022 after illegally entering the United States, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'We can't lose this moment,' Biden says in announcing 3-part plan to end Gaza war
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
'We can't lose this moment,' Biden says in announcing 3-part plan to end Gaza war
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel has proposed a three-part plan to end the war in Gaza and release all hostages, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
May 31 (UPI) -- NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance officials hosted a press conference on Friday ahead of the second attempted launch of Boeing's first crewed test of its Starliner spacecraft.
Severe weather to sweep across High Plains, Upper Midwest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe weather to sweep across High Plains, Upper Midwest
Severe weather will focus across the High Plains into Saturday night before expanding to the Upper Midwest by later Sunday then reload over the High Plains and Rockies and advance into the Midwest again next week.
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
May 31 (UPI) -- Chobani founder and billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya Friday said his family has acquired Anchor Brewing, an historic San Francisco brand that operated for 127 years before closing last year.
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
May 31 (UPI) -- Convicted felon Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Friday his conviction on 34 felonies by a unanimous jury decision in New York resulted in $34.8 million being raised by the campaign.
Interior Department designates 4 new recreation trails
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior Department designates 4 new recreation trails
May 31 (UPI) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the designation of four new national recreation trails, extending the countrywide network of more than 1,300 existing trails.
U.S. Treasury issues sanctions against Iranian drone producers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury issues sanctions against Iranian drone producers
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued financial sanctions Friday against four entities and one individual related to Iran's drone manufacturing program.
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
May 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Friday announced he has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent at the West Virginia State Capitol.
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
May 31 (UPI) -- Amazon has been given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration to expand its drone operations, allowing operators of the unmanned aerial vehicles to use them beyond the current line of sight rules.
Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor Friday filed a federal court complaint alleging Hyundai and two Alabama suppliers illegally use oppressive child labor. The filing said a 13-year old did assembly work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement