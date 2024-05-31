Trending
U.S. News
May 31, 2024 / 4:43 AM

3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting

By Darryl Coote

May 31 (UPI) -- Three people, including a police officer, were killed and four others were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in Minneapolis, according to authorities who said the suspect was also among the dead.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey identified the slain Minneapolis police officer in a press conference as 28-year-old Jamal Mitchell.

Frey vowed that his life, service and name will forever be remember by the city of Minneapolis.

"He was a hero, a son, a father, a fiance and an officer who was so deeply committed to protecting and serving. He would run toward danger when the rest of us would run in the other direction," he said.

"Our whole city right now is grieving."

The city said in a statment that the shooting began at about 5:15 p.m. when the Minneapolis Police Department received a call of two people shot inside an apartment on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.

Upon arrival, the officers came under fire but were able to return fire with the gunman.

Two officers, one of who was Mitchell, were injured in the gunfight, as was the suspect who died at the scene.

The two wounded officers were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where Mitchell was pronounced dead. The other officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

At the residence where police were called, officers found two people who had been shot. One was pronounced dead the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man had also been shot while sitting in his car by the residence. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, while a firefighter on the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive behind the shooting, which is under investigation, was unclear.

"This has been a terrible day for our agency and in law enforcement and its happening all too frequently and it affects so many," Blackwell said.

Mitchell is the latest law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 59 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty this year, including 22 by gunfire.

Latest Headlines

Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
May 31 (UPI) -- The jury's verdict is "the only voice that matters," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night after securing the first-ever guilty verdict of a U.S. president.
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned two companies linked to the Wagner Group, an infamous Russia-backed private military, as the Biden administration targets the Kremlin's actions in the Central African Republic.
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
May 30 (UPI) -- Another round of severe weather pelted storm-weary Texas Thursday. Flooding was reported in the Dallas Fort Worth area and a Tornado Emergency was issued near Midland.
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
May 30 (UPI) -- In what was only the competition's second spell-off ever, a 12-year-old seventh grader from Tampa, Fla., has taken top honors Thursday night in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday announced Direct File will be a permanent, free tax filing option starting in 2025.
Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase
May 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has agreed to testify in the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of his 2022 purchase of social media company Twitter, which he has since rebranded to X, according to a Thursday court filing.
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas made major drug busts over the past week.
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York hush-money trial on Thursday.
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on espionage charges, federal officials announced Thursday.
Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'
May 30 (UPI) -- A jury on Thursday found Chad Daybell guilty for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two children.
