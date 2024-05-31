Trending
U.S. News
May 31, 2024

Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

By Doug Cunningham
Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday he was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday he was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Friday announced he has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent at the West Virginia State Capitol.

Manchin said in a statement he made the decision because both the Republican and Democratic parties have "left our country behind for partisan extremism."

"Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America's sensible majority."

In November Manchin said he would not seek another term in the Senate. He considers himself a centrist but fellow Democrats accused him of siding too often with Republicans.

"From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what's best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics," Manchin's Friday statement said. "Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It's who I am. It's who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens."

In February, Manchin said he would not run for president, either as an independent or third-party candidate. He said then he didn't want a potential campaign to be a "deal-breaker" or a "spoiler."

According to a January Gallup poll the number of Americans who consider themselves political independents is the highest since 2014.

That poll showed 43% of Americans across the country identifying ads political independents. Gallup found that the percent of people considering themselves political independents has been 40% or higher since 2011.

The poll also found independents lean more toward the Republican party that toward Democrats.

In December 2022 former Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona left the party to become an independent.

She said at the time that there was a "broken partisan system" in Washington.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is an independent as is Sen. Angus King of Maine, but they caucus with Democrats.

