Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2024 / 11:30 AM

Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations

By Doug Cunningham
The Labor Department Friday filed a federal court complaint alleging Hyundai and two suppliers illegally used "oppressive child labor" in Alabama. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
The Labor Department Friday filed a federal court complaint alleging Hyundai and two suppliers illegally used "oppressive child labor" in Alabama. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor Friday filed a federal court complaint alleging a Hyundai assembly plant and two Alabama suppliers illegally used oppressive child labor.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC, SMART Alabama LLC and Best Practice Service, LLC jointly employed a 13-year-old girl who worked 50-60 hours a week on an assembly line in Luverne, Ala., for up to seven months, the Labor Department said.

Advertisement

"Instead of attending middle school, she worked on an assembly line making parts," the department said. "Those parts were shipped to Montgomery, Ala., where they ended up on vehicles that were ultimately sold to consumers throughout the country."

The department said the girl worked operating machines that formed sheet metal into auto body parts.

Related

Hyundai operates a manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Ala. SMART Alabama LLC manufactures component parts at a facility located in Luverne, Ala., according to the department.

The Labor Department said that Best Practice Service LLC was a staffing agency -- located at in Montgomery -- that supplied labor to SMART Alabama.

Between July 11, 2021, and Feb. 1, 2022, the companies named in the complaint violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the DOL court filing. It asks the court to prevent the three Alabama companies from employing children illegally.

Advertisement

"The Department of Labor's complaint seeks to hold all three employers accountable in the supply chain," said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda in a statement. "Companies cannot escape liability by blaming suppliers or staffing companies for child labor violations when they are in fact also employers themselves."

The legal complaint also seeks "that the court require the three companies to surrender profits related to the use of oppressive child labor."

"Defendants unfairly profited by their use of oppressive child labor. Consumers throughout the United States unknowingly purchased automobiles that were manufactured with oppressive child labor. Defendants profited by these sales, and financial transactions related to the same, and continue to retain those profits today," the court filing said.

Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman said the concept of a 13-year-old working on an assembly line in the United States "shocks the conscience."

"As we work to stop illegal child labor where we find it, we also continue to ensure that all employers are held accountable for violating the law," Looman said.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
May 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Friday announced he has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent at the West Virginia State Capitol.
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
May 31 (UPI) -- Amazon has been given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration to expand its drone operations, allowing operators of the unmanned aerial vehicles to use them beyond the current line of sight rules.
April PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.2%, in line with expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
April PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.2%, in line with expectations
May 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in April as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations, according to a Friday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Education Department: 'FAFSA is up and running' after challenging rollout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Education Department: 'FAFSA is up and running' after challenging rollout
May 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Education is urging student loan borrowers to complete their FAFSA applications following an error-filled rollout of the new application.
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
May 31 (UPI) -- Three people, including a police officer, were killed and four others were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in Minneapolis, according to authorities who said the suspect was also among the dead.
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
May 31 (UPI) -- The jury's verdict is "the only voice that matters," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night after securing the first-ever guilty verdict of a U.S. president.
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. blacklists two Wagner Group-linked companies in Central African Republic
May 31 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned two companies linked to the Wagner Group, an infamous Russia-backed private military, as the Biden administration targets the Kremlin's actions in the Central African Republic.
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
More dangerous weather pelts Texas
May 30 (UPI) -- Another round of severe weather pelted storm-weary Texas Thursday. Flooding was reported in the Dallas Fort Worth area and a Tornado Emergency was issued near Midland.
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
12-year-old takes home Scripps Spelling Bee honors
May 30 (UPI) -- In what was only the competition's second spell-off ever, a 12-year-old seventh grader from Tampa, Fla., has taken top honors Thursday night in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Treasury Department launches free, permanent tax filing option after successful pilot
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday announced Direct File will be a permanent, free tax filing option starting in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement