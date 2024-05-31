Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2024 / 3:10 PM

Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing

By Doug Cunningham
In a press release announcing Anchor's closing in 2023, then-owner Sapporo USA said, "Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area." File Photo by John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | In a press release announcing Anchor's closing in 2023, then-owner Sapporo USA said, "Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area." File Photo by John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- Chobani founder and billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya Friday said his family has acquired Anchor Brewing, an historic San Francisco brand that operated for 127 years before closing last year.

The deal's price was not revealed.

Advertisement

Anchor and all of its assets including the 2.1 acre Potrero Hill campus and brewing equipment in De Haro Street warehouses were purchased by Ulukaya.

Anchor's brewery operations will be restarted by Ulukaya's investment firm Shephard Futures and the historic brand, the oldest craft brewer in America, will be restored.

Related

The billionaire visited San Francisco's Anchor Brewing facilities and was persuaded to buy and restart the brand.

Wearing a dark blue Anchor Brewing baseball cap and sporting a San Francisco lapel pin, Ulukaya said in an interview, "I walked in those hallways, I read a lot of the history, I met the people in the community and talked about the brand. I felt completely home."

He said he plans to work out an agreement with the longtime brewery workers and their union, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 6.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle, "Anchor Brewing has always been a beloved part of San Francisco. Thanks to Hamdi Ulukaya, it will be a part of San Francisco for years to come."

Advertisement

The brewery went out of business in 2023. It used a special steam beer fermentation process and had deep blue-collar roots in San Francisco.

In a press release announcing Anchor's closing in 2023, owner Sapporo USA said, "Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area."

With significantly decreased sales, Anchor lost $13 million in 2020, $22 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.

Latest Headlines

After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
May 31 (UPI) -- Convicted felon Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Friday his conviction on 34 felonies by a unanimous jury decision in New York resulted in $34.8 million being raised by the campaign.
Interior Department designates 4 new recreation trails
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Interior Department designates 4 new recreation trails
May 31 (UPI) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the designation of four new national recreation trails, extending the countrywide network of more than 1,300 existing trails.
U.S. Treasury issues sanctions against Iranian drone producers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Treasury issues sanctions against Iranian drone producers
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued financial sanctions Friday against four entities and one individual related to Iran's drone manufacturing program.
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
May 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Friday announced he has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent at the West Virginia State Capitol.
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA approves expanded Amazon drone delivery capabilities
May 31 (UPI) -- Amazon has been given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration to expand its drone operations, allowing operators of the unmanned aerial vehicles to use them beyond the current line of sight rules.
Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Department sues Hyundai, Alabama suppliers for alleged child labor violations
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor Friday filed a federal court complaint alleging Hyundai and two Alabama suppliers illegally use oppressive child labor. The filing said a 13-year old did assembly work.
April PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.2%, in line with expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
April PCE: Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.2%, in line with expectations
May 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in April as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations, according to a Friday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Education Department: 'FAFSA is up and running' after challenging rollout
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Education Department: 'FAFSA is up and running' after challenging rollout
May 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Education is urging student loan borrowers to complete their FAFSA applications following an error-filled rollout of the new application.
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
May 31 (UPI) -- Three people, including a police officer, were killed and four others were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in Minneapolis, according to authorities who said the suspect was also among the dead.
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
May 31 (UPI) -- The jury's verdict is "the only voice that matters," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday night after securing the first-ever guilty verdict of a U.S. president.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement