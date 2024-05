1 of 3 | Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Thursday. Jurors have begun their deliberations in the felony trial of the former president, who is charged with making hush-money payments to silence an adult film actress in 2016. Pool Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump is in its second day of deliberations Thursday in Manhattan. At the request of the jury, Judge Juan Merchan will again deliver instructions. It will also hear portions of testimony again, read from transcripts. Advertisement

Merchan began Thursday's proceedings by reading the jury instructions. The former president is in the courtroom.

The jury requested to hear four portions of testimony on Wednesday, including three parts of publisher David Pecker's testimony. It also wants to hear former Trump attorney and "fixer" Micahel Cohen's testimony about a meeting at Trump Tower related to hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Merchan instructed the jury that a guilty verdict requires all 12 jurors to agree that Trump falsified business records with the intent to defraud or commit another crime or to conceal the commission of a crime. This must be determined to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury must reach a unanimous decision on the charges to deliver a ruling.

The jury can find Trump guilty without unanimously agreeing on the means by which Trump committed those crimes.

Advertisement

Trump faces 34 charges for allegedly falsifying business documents in an attempt to cover up an affair with Daniels. Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to all charges.