NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch

The ULA Atlas V rocket that will carry the Starliner spacecraft rolls out from the Vertical Integration Building to Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday.

May 30 (UPI) -- NASA will post live coverage of activities in the days leading up to Boeing's Starliner launch set for Saturday. The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Starliner spacecraft is set to launch at 12:25 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 1, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Advertisement

The spacecraft, crewed by NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, will travel to the International Space Station and dock at the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at about 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Wilmore and Williams will test the Starliner and its subsystems for about a week before NASA completes final certification of the spacecraft for rotational missions to the ISS as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Officials with NASA, Boeing and ULA will host a prelaunch briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday. Launch coverage will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday and will end after orbital insertion. Officials then will host a post-launch news conference at 2 p.m.

NASA will begin streaming the astronauts' arrival at the ISS at 11:15 a.m.

All events will stream on NASA's website, NASA+ and the agency's YouTube channel.

Starliner's launch has been postponed multiple times due to several issues with either the space capsule or the rocket. NASA, Boeing, and ULA most recently scrubbed a May 6 launch due to a faulty oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket's Centaur second stage.

If the June 1 launch gets scrubbed, additional launch windows are available June 2, 5 and 6.