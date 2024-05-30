Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 3:58 PM

NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch

By Ehren Wynder
The ULA Atlas V rocket that will carry the Starliner spacecraft rolls out from the Vertical Integration Building to Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | The ULA Atlas V rocket that will carry the Starliner spacecraft rolls out from the Vertical Integration Building to Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- NASA will post live coverage of activities in the days leading up to Boeing's Starliner launch set for Saturday.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Starliner spacecraft is set to launch at 12:25 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 1, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Advertisement

The spacecraft, crewed by NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, will travel to the International Space Station and dock at the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at about 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Wilmore and Williams will test the Starliner and its subsystems for about a week before NASA completes final certification of the spacecraft for rotational missions to the ISS as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Officials with NASA, Boeing and ULA will host a prelaunch briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday. Launch coverage will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday and will end after orbital insertion. Officials then will host a post-launch news conference at 2 p.m.

NASA will begin streaming the astronauts' arrival at the ISS at 11:15 a.m.

All events will stream on NASA's website, NASA+ and the agency's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Starliner's launch has been postponed multiple times due to several issues with either the space capsule or the rocket. NASA, Boeing, and ULA most recently scrubbed a May 6 launch due to a faulty oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket's Centaur second stage.

If the June 1 launch gets scrubbed, additional launch windows are available June 2, 5 and 6.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
May 30 (UPI) -- Salesforce stock prices dropped Thursday on weaker-than-expected company financial results for the first quarter. It was the worst share price performance for Salesforce since 2004.
Boeing presents safety report to FAA as agency plans to increase oversight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing presents safety report to FAA as agency plans to increase oversight
May 30 (UPI) -- Boeing on Thursday presented its corrective action plan to the Federal Aviation Administration as it attempts to recover from the crisis surrounding its 737 Max airliners.
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
May 30 (UPI) -- A Hollywood actor is awaiting extradition from Texas after he was charged Wednesday in the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles that left her clinging to life.
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
May 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating an avoided collision on the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday where a takeoff had to be canceled as another plane was landing.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury continues deliberation after revisiting testimony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury continues deliberation after revisiting testimony
May 30 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump is in its second day of deliberations Thursday in Manhattan.
Supreme Court sides with NRA in New York First Amendment case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court sides with NRA in New York First Amendment case
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday unanimously ruled for the National Rifle Association in a First amendment dispute with the New York Department of Financial Services.
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno, Nev.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno, Nev.
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after being struck by a car Wednesday near the Reno, Nev., federal courthouse. He was 80.
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
May 30 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon and Internet delivery service Grubhub announced that they are combining forces so that customers can make Grubhub orders on Amazon's online platforms.
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
May 30 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross national product grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter, according to a second estimate Thursday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2023 real GDP grew 3.4%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement