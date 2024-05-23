Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2024 / 9:34 AM / Updated at 10:44 AM

Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up

By Mike Heuer
The U.S. Department of Commerce is scheduled to announce in July whether it will impose tariffs on tomatoes imported from Mexico, which is accused of dumping them at below-market costs in the United States. Photo by kie-kicker/Pixabay
The U.S. Department of Commerce is scheduled to announce in July whether it will impose tariffs on tomatoes imported from Mexico, which is accused of dumping them at below-market costs in the United States. Photo by kie-kicker/Pixabay

May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering imposing tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.

Commerce officials anticipate that could come in July, depending on an examination of evidence that suggests Mexico is dumping tomatoes in the U.S. market.

Advertisement

The change might mean levying a tariff on Mexican tomatoes, which are sold at an average cost 20.91% lower -- and sometimes 30% lower -- than the fair market price, according to federal and tomato industry studies.

The practice seems to have been going on for decades. A 1996 review of tomato prices showed Mexico dumped tomatoes in the U.S. market then for as much as 188% lower than the national market price.

Related

Mexico subsidizes its tomato growers, which enables its growers to undercut prices in the U.S. tomato market.

Advertisement

If the Commerce Department imposes a tariff on Mexican tomatoes, consumers can expect an average price increase of 21% and possibly more for vine-ripened tomatoes and other tomato products imported from Mexico.

With fresh tomatoes on the vine selling for about $2 a pound in retail markets, that means the retail price could rise to $2.20 a pound, hitting consumers in the pocketbook. Manufacturers who use tomatoes in their products also would face higher costs, which they often pass on retailers.

Mexico accounts for more than 90% of all U.S. tomato imports, according to an Aug. 24 economic impact analysis published by Texas A&M researchers.

In 2022, Mexico exported 1.81 million metric tons of tomatoes to the United States with a wholesale market value of $2.48 billion, according to the researchers, and the retail value of those tomatoes was estimated at more than $5.98 billion.

The imported Mexican tomatoes directly and indirectly support an estimated 49,128 full- and part-time jobs, U.S. government figures show.

Many say there's ample proof that Mexico is dumping its tomatoes at below-market rates to the detriment of U.S. growers and farming communities. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is one of them.

Advertisement

"Mexico's tomato dumping has hit small family operations particularly hard," Scott said in Dec. 15 letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

He said Mexican tomato growers are exploiting free market agreements that waive tariffs on their tomatoes, which is harming U.S. growers and those whose livelihoods depend on a robust domestic tomato industry.

"The impacts have been profoundly damaging to rural economies," Scott told Raimondo. "The domestic industry will face further material injury if necessary actions are not taken."

The Florida Tomato Exchange also wants tariffs imposed on Mexican tomatoes.

The exchange represents growers who produce more than 90% of Florida-grown tomatoes, and growers in 13 states are members of the Florida Tomato Exchange.

Exchange members include some of the largest tomato growers in California, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states.

The Florida Tomato Exchange members account for about half of the nation's fresh-market tomatoes, which makes it a potent lobbying force on behalf of the nation's growers.

Those tomato growers want tariffs placed on tomatoes imported from Mexico.

If federal officials don't intervene, the American Farm Bureau Federation says U.S. tomato growers and many communities will suffer significant harm.

"The Department of Commerce determined that Mexico had continued dumping tomatoes in the U.S. market, and the International Trade Commission made a determination that the domestic industry had been injured," American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a Sept. 8 letter to Raimondo.

Advertisement

Duvall said Mexican tomato imports have risen by nearly 400% since 1994 and account for two-thirds of the U.S. tomato market.

"During that time, the U.S. industry's market share has dropped from 80% to around 30% today," Duvall said. "American tomato growers across the country have been forced out of business."

He said the federal government needs to intervene and enforce current trade laws while developing policies that help domestic growers survive.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., says the nation's food and economic security are at risk because of Mexico's dominance of the nation's tomato market.

"For our nation's food security and the strength of our economy, we must prioritize the autonomy of domestic farmers and end unfair trade practices that drive small farms out of business and exacerbate consolidation in the foot system," Booker said in a Nov. 14 letter to the Commerce Department.

"Family farmers are the heart and soul of our agricultural landscape, contributing to our economy, food security and the resilience of our food supply chains," Booker added.

Many lawmakers and tomato growers in the United States favor imposing tariffs on Mexican tomatoes. But that sentiment isn't shared in Arizona.

Arizona Senate Pro Tempore Thomas Shope, a Republican, on Feb. 15 read a proclamation in the Senate chamber calling on the Department of Commerce to keep the 2019 suspension agreement in place and leave Mexico's tomato exports to the U.S. alone.

Advertisement

"Arizona and its business community have a long history of bilateral trade and cultural ties with Mexico," Shope said.

"Should the [Commerce Department] proceed with the termination of the agreement, all U.S. companies importing tomatoes would be subject to a 20.91% tariff that must be paid on each shipment of tomatoes."

He said the about 21% rate increase on tomatoes would cause "severe economic harm to Arizona businesses, Arizona jobs and the Arizona economy."

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs agreed.

"Arizona companies have led the way in innovation," Hobbs said in a letter to Commerce Department officials.

"Our companies have diversified how they do business to bring U.S. consumers high-quality vine-ripe tomatoes," she said, and those companies "know that to thrive, they have to evolve."

Arizona's congressional delegation also supports maintaining the open market, as does the head of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

Placing a tariff on Mexican tomatoes would cause "severe economic repercussions" and impose "punitive duties that would increase tomato prices for consumers," association President Lance Jungmeyer said in a Sept. 28 news release.

Commerce Department officials, in an email to UPI, said they are weighing the pros and cons of placing a tariff on Mexican tomatoes.

Advertisement

The Commerce Department's International Trade Administration is analyzing the nation's tomatoes market and trade with Mexican tomato producers.

The ITA is scheduled to report its findings to the Commerce Department on July 8, if the deadline isn't extended.

Commerce officials don't have a timeline for making a final decision regarding the potential for imposing a tariff on tomatoes grown in Mexico and exported to the United States.

If a tariff is imposed, that might help domestic tomato growers regain market share from Mexico.

Latest Headlines

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after being struck by a car Wednesday near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. He was 80.
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
May 30 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon and Internet delivery service Grubhub announced that they are combining forces so that customers can make Grubhub orders on Amazon's online platforms.
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
May 30 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross national product grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter, according to a second estimate Thursday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2023 real GDP grew 3.4%.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury to revisit testimony, deliberations continue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury to revisit testimony, deliberations continue
May 30 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump is in its second day of deliberations Thursday in Manhattan.
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
May 30 (UPI) -- Yale University announced on Wednesday that it has selected Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis as its 24th president.
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
May 29 (UPI) -- An international law enforcement operation disrupted the massive 911 S5 botnet and led to the arrest one of its leaders, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
May 29 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., following his April 30 federal indictment in a bribery case.
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
May 29 (UPI) -- Someone claiming to be a Nigerian identity thief and scammer took responsibility for the recent failed attempt to foreclose on and sell Elvis Presley's former Graceland home in Memphis.
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
May 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told lawmakers Wednesday he will not recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump over two controversial flags flown on his property.
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
May 29 (UPI) -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday the company plans to make a $25,000, all-electric Jeep available to American customers "very soon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement