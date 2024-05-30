U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno

Federal Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday after being hit by a car near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police are investigating and have not publicly identified the driver. Photo courtesy U.S. District Court Nevada

May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after being struck by a car Wednesday near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. He was 80. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation, police said. Advertisement

"Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family. On behalf of my family and the men and women of the Sheriff's Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Larry's son Chris, the current District Attorney, and all of Larry's family. Judge Hicks' legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said on X.

Hicks was a former district judge. He was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon but died of his injuries.

"Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice. To us, he was first and foremost a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension," The District Attorney's Office in Reno said in a statement.

Hicks' son Chris is the current district attorney.

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said in a statement that Hicks' tragic death would "leave a lasting impact on our lives."