Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 11:16 AM

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno

By Doug Cunningham
Federal Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday after being hit by a car near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police are investigating and have not publicly identified the driver. Photo courtesy U.S. District Court Nevada
Federal Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday after being hit by a car near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police are investigating and have not publicly identified the driver. Photo courtesy U.S. District Court Nevada

May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after being struck by a car Wednesday near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. He was 80.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation, police said.

Advertisement

"Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family. On behalf of my family and the men and women of the Sheriff's Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Larry's son Chris, the current District Attorney, and all of Larry's family. Judge Hicks' legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said on X.

Hicks was a former district judge. He was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon but died of his injuries.

"Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice. To us, he was first and foremost a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension," The District Attorney's Office in Reno said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hicks' son Chris is the current district attorney.

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said in a statement that Hicks' tragic death would "leave a lasting impact on our lives."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
May 30 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon and Internet delivery service Grubhub announced that they are combining forces so that customers can make Grubhub orders on Amazon's online platforms.
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
May 30 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross national product grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter, according to a second estimate Thursday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2023 real GDP grew 3.4%.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury to revisit testimony, deliberations continue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury to revisit testimony, deliberations continue
May 30 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump is in its second day of deliberations Thursday in Manhattan.
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
May 30 (UPI) -- Yale University announced on Wednesday that it has selected Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis as its 24th president.
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
May 29 (UPI) -- An international law enforcement operation disrupted the massive 911 S5 botnet and led to the arrest one of its leaders, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
May 29 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., following his April 30 federal indictment in a bribery case.
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
May 29 (UPI) -- Someone claiming to be a Nigerian identity thief and scammer took responsibility for the recent failed attempt to foreclose on and sell Elvis Presley's former Graceland home in Memphis.
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
May 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told lawmakers Wednesday he will not recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump over two controversial flags flown on his property.
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
May 29 (UPI) -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday the company plans to make a $25,000, all-electric Jeep available to American customers "very soon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement