Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 7:52 PM

Elon Musk agrees to testify in SEC probe of X purchase

By Ehren Wynder
Elon Musk sat down for questions with the SEC twice in 2022 but refused testify again in 2023 after previously agreeing to. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Elon Musk sat down for questions with the SEC twice in 2022 but refused testify again in 2023 after previously agreeing to. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has agreed to testify in the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of his 2022 purchase of social media company Twitter, which he has since rebranded to X, according to a Thursday court filing.

Musk agreed to sit for no more than five hours of questioning later this year at one of the SEC's offices, according to the court filing.

Advertisement

The SEC sued Musk last October to compel him to testify in its investigation into potential federal securities laws violations regarding his purchase of X, as well as his statements and SEC filings related to the company.

Musk initially sat for two-half day interviews with the SEC in 2022. He agreed to give testimony again in 2023, but cancelled at the last minute, "raising, for the first time, several spurious objections," according to the SEC.

Related

His attorney's argued the subpoena was the "the latest in a litany of duplicative and harassing demands" from the SEC. Musk himself called the demand for a third testimony unreasonable after he had already testified twice.

A magistrate judge in February ruled, however, that Musk had to testify once more. A district judge earlier in May upheld the ruling after Musk questioned the magistrate's jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The tech mogul has battled the SEC before on other frontiers. The commission sued Musk in 2018 over tweets he'd made about taking Tesla private for $420 per share. The debacle resulted in a settlement that led to his ouster as Tesla chair.

The Supreme Court recently rejected his challenge to the terms of the settlement agreement that require lawyers to approve some of his posts about Tesla.

Latest Headlines

In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas made major drug busts over the past week.
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York hush-money trial on Thursday.
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on espionage charges, federal officials announced Thursday.
Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'
May 30 (UPI) -- A jury on Thursday found Chad Daybell guilty for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two children.
Chief justice will not meet with Democrats to discuss ethics concerns about Samuel Alito
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chief justice will not meet with Democrats to discuss ethics concerns about Samuel Alito
May 30 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts refused Thursday to meet with Senate Democrats to discuss Supreme Court ethics issues stemming from two controversial flags flown over Justice Samuel Alito's properties.
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
May 30 (UPI) -- Salesforce stock prices dropped Thursday on weaker-than-expected company financial results for the first quarter. It was the worst share price performance for Salesforce since 2004.
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
May 30 (UPI) -- NASA will post live coverage of activities in the days leading up to Boeing's Starliner launch set for Saturday.
Boeing presents safety report to FAA as agency plans to increase oversight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boeing presents safety report to FAA as agency plans to increase oversight
May 30 (UPI) -- Boeing on Thursday presented its corrective action plan to the Federal Aviation Administration as it attempts to recover from the crisis surrounding its 737 Max airliners.
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
May 30 (UPI) -- A Hollywood actor is awaiting extradition from Texas after he was charged Wednesday in the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles that left her clinging to life.
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
May 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating an avoided collision on the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday where a takeoff had to be canceled as another plane was landing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement