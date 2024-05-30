Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 6:02 PM

Chad Daybell found guilty in triple-murder 'doomsday plot'

By Ehren Wynder
Police found the bodies of Joshua "J.J." Vallow (L) and Tylee Ryan on doomsday author Chad Daybell's Idaho property after a monthslong search. File Photo courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Police found the bodies of Joshua "J.J." Vallow (L) and Tylee Ryan on doomsday author Chad Daybell's Idaho property after a monthslong search. File Photo courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

May 30 (UPI) -- A jury on Thursday found Chad Daybell guilty for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two children.

The verdict in the Idaho murder trial followed seven weeks of testimony revealing what prosecutors called a plot to pursue "money, power and sex."

Advertisement

Prosecutors said they plan to pursue the death penalty for Daybell. His sentencing hearing began Thursday afternoon but could take days.

Daybell was convicted on eight felony counts, including the first-degree murders of his then-wife Tammy Daybell and his second wife Lori Vallow's two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in a so-called "doomsday plot."

His conviction comes more than a year after Vallow was convicted on six felony counts for her role in the murder of her children and Tammy Daybell. She is serving a life sentence in prison without parole.

Judge Steve Boyce, who presided over both cases, granted a motion from Vallow's defense to dismiss the death penalty before her trial took place.

Daybell, who is an author of books about the apocalypse, promoted spiritual beliefs to justify the triple-murder and claimed that all three were possessed and "marked" for death, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

"Three dead bodies ... and for what? Money, power and sex. That's what the defendant cared about," prosecutor Lindsey Blake said in closing arguments Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Daybell and Vallow met at the religious conference and carried out a monthslong affair before Tammy Daybell was found dead in her bed in 2019.

Around that time, Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her previous husband, Charles Vallow, during a confrontation at their Arizona home, and her children went missing soon after, prosecutors said.

Vallow and Daybell married in Hawaii just 17 days after Tamara Daybell's body was found.

Police were investigating Cox's claims that he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense, but Cox died of natural causes months after the incident.

After a monthslong search, Idaho police in June 2020 found the children's remains buried in shallow graves on Daybell's Idaho property.

"Chad said the plan was for he and Lori to be together unencumbered by earthly relatives, earthly obstacles," Blake said.

Early in the testimony of Daybell's trial, prosecutors played a recording of a phone call between Daybell and Vallow from around the same time officers were searching the property for the remains of her children.

"They're searching the property," Daybell told Vallow in the call before telling her to pray and saying "I love you so much."

Advertisement

Daybell now faces up to two weeks of jury deliberation over additional evidence to determine whether or not he should receive the death penalty.

Vallow also was indicted in 2021 on one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Charles Vallow and one count of first-degree premeditated murder for allegedly plotting to kill her niece's ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

Her trial in those cases in scheduled for August. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Latest Headlines

In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
In past week, border agents in Texas net more than half million dollars in cocaine
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas made major drug busts over the past week.
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York hush-money trial on Thursday.
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
U.S. sailor gets 18 years for delivering classified documents while in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on espionage charges, federal officials announced Thursday.
Chief justice will not meet with Democrats to discuss ethics concerns about Samuel Alito
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chief justice will not meet with Democrats to discuss ethics concerns about Samuel Alito
May 30 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts refused Thursday to meet with Senate Democrats to discuss Supreme Court ethics issues stemming from two controversial flags flown over Justice Samuel Alito's properties.
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Salesforce stock price drops 20% amid macroeconomic challenges
May 30 (UPI) -- Salesforce stock prices dropped Thursday on weaker-than-expected company financial results for the first quarter. It was the worst share price performance for Salesforce since 2004.
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
May 30 (UPI) -- NASA will post live coverage of activities in the days leading up to Boeing's Starliner launch set for Saturday.
Boeing presents safety report to FAA as agency plans to increase oversight
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing presents safety report to FAA as agency plans to increase oversight
May 30 (UPI) -- Boeing on Thursday presented its corrective action plan to the Federal Aviation Administration as it attempts to recover from the crisis surrounding its 737 Max airliners.
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
May 30 (UPI) -- A Hollywood actor is awaiting extradition from Texas after he was charged Wednesday in the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles that left her clinging to life.
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
May 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating an avoided collision on the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday where a takeoff had to be canceled as another plane was landing.
Supreme Court sides with NRA in New York First Amendment case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court sides with NRA in New York First Amendment case
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday unanimously ruled for the National Rifle Association in a First amendment dispute with the New York Department of Financial Services.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement