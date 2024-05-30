Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president

The Harkness Tower on Yale University's campus. The university on Wednesday named Maurie McInnis as its 24th president. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

May 30 (UPI) -- Yale University announced that it has selected Maurie McInnis as its 24th president. McInnis, a Yale alumnus who was serving as president of Stony Brook University, was elected unanimously by the university's board of trustees, chair John Bekenstein, who also led the search committee, the university said in a statement Wednesday.

McInnis will start July 1, replacing Peter Salovey, who served for 11 years. He is returning to Yale faculty full-time.

"A compelling leader, distinguished scholar and a devoted educator, she brings to the role a deep understanding of higher education and an unwavering commitment to our mission and academic priorities," Bekenstein said in the statement.

"Her experience and accomplishments over the past three decades have prepared her to lead Yale in the years ahead."

Stony Brook credited McInnis for leading the university through the COVID-19 pandemic when she became president in March 2020, becoming a world-class research institution and the flagship of the SUNY system.

"Under McInnis's leadership, Stony Brook was named the anchor institution of The New York Climate Exchange research center on Governors Island; awarded one of the largest gifts to a university in American history with a $500 million unrestricted endowment from the Simons Foundation; and achieved its highest ever ranking among U.S. News and World Reports Colleges listing," Stony Brook said in a statement.

McInnis served as associate dean and vice provost at the University of Virginia and provost at the University of Texas before becoming president at Stony Brook. She earned her doctorate from Yale in 1996.

McInnis joins Yale at a time of great upheaval at elite universities in the United States, some of which has been sparked by campus protests calling for universities to divest from Israel over its war in Gaza and charges of anti-Semitism. Over the past six months, presidents from Harvard, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania have all left their posts.