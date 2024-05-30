Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Supreme Court sides with NRA in New York First Amendment case

By Doug Cunningham
The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that the New York Department of Financial Services violated the First Amendment rights of the National Rifle Association. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that the New York Department of Financial Services violated the First Amendment rights of the National Rifle Association. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday unanimously ruled for the National Rifle Association in a First Amendment dispute with the New York Department of Financial Services.

The decision allows an NRA lawsuit to move forward in state court with First Amendment claims against the agency and its former superintendent Maria Vullo.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court decision held that when a government entity invokes legal sanctions and other means of coercion to "achieve the suppression" of disfavored speech it violates the First Amendment.

"Government officials cannot attempt to coerce private parties in order to punish or suppress views that the government disfavors," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the Supreme Court opinion.

Related

Sotomayor wrote that Vullo, then superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, did that by "allegedly pressuring regulated entities to help her stifle the NRA's pro-gun advocacy by threatening enforcement actions against those entities that refused to disassociate from the NRA and other gun-promotion advocacy groups. "

Advertisement

According to the Supreme Court filing in the case, the NYDFS oversees insurance companies. When a gun-control advocacy group filed a complaint against an NRA affinity insurance product called Carry Guard it ultimately led to the state agency violating the First Amendment through government coercion of private parties to punish the NRA's free speech.

The court filing said the NYDFS started an investigation into the NRA in 2017.

At Vullo's direction after the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2017, insurers and banks regulated by the NYDFS were encouraged to disassociate from the NRA.

The NRA sued over those actions.

Even though the American Civil Liberties Union clashes with the NRA over the Second Amendment, the ACLU represented the NRA before the Supreme Court in this First Amendment case.

According to the Supreme Court, a New York district court denied a motion to dismiss the NRA's First Amendment claims, holding in part that the NYDFS actions "could be interpreted as a veiled threat to regulated industries to disassociate with the NRA or risk DFS enforcement action."

A federal appeals court -- the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals -- reversed the district court decision. That court concluded that the state agency actions "constituted permissible government speech and legitimate law enforcement, and not unconstitutional coercion."

Advertisement

"At the heart of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause is the recognition that viewpoint discrimination is uniquely harmful to a free and democratic society. The Clause prohibits government entities and actors from "abridging the freedom of speech," Sotomayor wrote.

She said the Supreme Court ruling in this case doesn't give advocacy groups immunity from government regulation or investigation nor does it prevent government officials from using free speech to condemn views they disagree with.

But Sotomayor wrote that Vullo "allegedly used the power of her office to target gun promotion by going after the NRA's business partners" with insurers following suit, "fearing regulatory hostility."

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated the appeals court ruling, holding that the NRA plausibly alleged that NYDFS superintendent Vullo "violated the First Amendment by coercing DFS-regulated entities to terminate their business relationships with the NRA in order to punish or suppress the NRA's advocacy."

Latest Headlines

FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA investigating near plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
May 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating an avoided collision on the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday where a takeoff had to be canceled as another plane was landing.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury continues deliberation after revisiting testimony
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury continues deliberation after revisiting testimony
May 30 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump is in its second day of deliberations Thursday in Manhattan.
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after being struck by a car Wednesday near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. He was 80.
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription
May 30 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon and Internet delivery service Grubhub announced that they are combining forces so that customers can make Grubhub orders on Amazon's online platforms.
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
May 30 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross national product grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter, according to a second estimate Thursday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2023 real GDP grew 3.4%.
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
May 30 (UPI) -- Yale University announced on Wednesday that it has selected Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis as its 24th president.
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
May 29 (UPI) -- An international law enforcement operation disrupted the massive 911 S5 botnet and led to the arrest one of its leaders, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
May 29 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., following his April 30 federal indictment in a bribery case.
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
May 29 (UPI) -- Someone claiming to be a Nigerian identity thief and scammer took responsibility for the recent failed attempt to foreclose on and sell Elvis Presley's former Graceland home in Memphis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement