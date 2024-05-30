Trending
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 2:10 PM

Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition

By Clyde Hughes
George Gascon, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced the arrest of actor Nick Pasqual on Wednesday, calling the stabbing he is accused of "horrific." Photo courtesy of Los Angeles District Attorney's Office
May 30 (UPI) -- A Hollywood actor is awaiting extradition from Texas after he was charged Wednesday in the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles that left her clinging to life.

Nick Pasqual was stopped at the U.S. Customs and Border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and is expected to return to Los Angeles on a bond of more than $1 million. Entertainment Tonight and a GoFundMe page identified the victim as Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extend our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long difficult journey of healing from both physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her."

Gascon's office said Pasqual is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent.

Authorities accuse Pasqual of breaking into Shehorn's home before dawn and stabbing her multiple times after recently filing a restraining order against him. She was hospitalized initially in critical condition.

Gascon's office accused Pasqual of fleeing the scene before he was eventually stopped and detained in Texas. The office did not give a date when he was taken into custody there.

Entertainment Tonight said Shehorn worked on projects such as Rebel Moon: Part 1, Mean Girls and How I Met Your Mother.

Christine White told the entertainment news show that she was staying with Shehorn the night of the alleged attack and found the injured Shehorn in her bedroom after the attack.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends has raised more than $94,000 for medical expenses. Friends said she has already gone through multiple surgeries and is expected to have an extended hospital stay as part of her recovery.

