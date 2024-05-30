Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2024 / 10:39 AM

Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription

By Clyde Hughes
Amazon on Thursday expanded its partnership with Grubhub to include Grubhub+ subscriptions in its Amazon Prime service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Amazon on Thursday expanded its partnership with Grubhub to include Grubhub+ subscriptions in its Amazon Prime service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon and Internet delivery service Grubhub announced that they are expanding a partnership to include placing Grubhub orders through Amazon and a permanent subscription to Grubhub's paid tier included with Prime membership.

Under the expanded partnership Amazon customers in the United States can make restaurant orders with Grubhub on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app and customers will receive ongoing Grubhub+ membership included with their Amazon Prime subscription.

Advertisement

Grubhub+ memberships include no delivery fees on eligible orders of more than $12, reduced service fees, and 5% cash back on pick-up orders.

In 2022, Amazon launched its first partnership with Grubhub, offering its Prime members a free one-year subscription to mobile delivery service.

The new deal extends that offer for as long as users maintain a Prime subscription.

"We know Prime members value savings on food delivery, so we are extending the $0 delivery frees and exclusive savings with Grubhub+ for Prime members, and now customers can enjoy easy access to Grubhub from the Amazon store and app," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.

Howard Migdal, the CEO of Grubhub said the deal will provide more convenience to Amazon customers ordering from restaurants through its wide-ranging network of restaurants nationwide.

Advertisement

"More consumers can now experience the exceptional value and service offered by Grubhub+, with Prime members enjoying $0 delivery fees on an ongoing basis."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks dies after being hit by a car in Reno
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after being struck by a car Wednesday near the Reno, Nevada federal courthouse. He was 80.
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Consumer tomato prices might rise in July as battle with Mexico heats up
May 23 (UPI) -- Mexico has the market cornered on tomato imports in the United States, and that has the U.S. Department of Commerce considering adding tariffs to protect domestic tomato growers.
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. first quarter real GDP revised down to 1.3%
May 30 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross national product grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter, according to a second estimate Thursday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2023 real GDP grew 3.4%.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury to revisit testimony, deliberations continue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury to revisit testimony, deliberations continue
May 30 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump is in its second day of deliberations Thursday in Manhattan.
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yale names Maurie McInnis as new president
May 30 (UPI) -- Yale University announced on Wednesday that it has selected Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis as its 24th president.
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
May 29 (UPI) -- An international law enforcement operation disrupted the massive 911 S5 botnet and led to the arrest one of its leaders, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
May 29 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., following his April 30 federal indictment in a bribery case.
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
May 29 (UPI) -- Someone claiming to be a Nigerian identity thief and scammer took responsibility for the recent failed attempt to foreclose on and sell Elvis Presley's former Graceland home in Memphis.
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
May 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told lawmakers Wednesday he will not recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump over two controversial flags flown on his property.
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
May 29 (UPI) -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday the company plans to make a $25,000, all-electric Jeep available to American customers "very soon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement