Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Jurors are expected to begin their deliberations today in the felony trial of the former president, who is charged with making hush-money payments to silence an adult film actress in 2016.

May 29 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump will receive its instructions from Judge Juan Merchan Wednesday in Manhattan. The 12-person jury will be tasked with ruling on 34 counts against the former president related to falsifying business documents in an attempt to cover up an alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied that the affair took place. Advertisement

Merchan's instructions will detail what the jury must consider as it weighs its decision. The jury must reach a unanimous decision. When a decision is reached it will be read to the court.

Trump did not speak to the press on his way into the courtroom on Wednesday morning, something he has typically done throughout the trial.

Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday afternoon after more than 20 witnesses gave testimony throughout the trial. Daniels and Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen were the star witnesses for the prosecution.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche attempted to discredit Cohen, alleging that his testimony did not contain any facts. He repeatedly called Trump's former attorney a liar while downplaying Trump's role and knowledge of any hush-money payments.

Blanche also urged that the trial is not about whether Trump had an affair but about business documents that he says are all legitimate.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass argued that Cohen and Daniels gave context to a "catch and kill" scheme that ultimately may have helped Trump get elected in 2016. He showed the jury a series of phone calls involving the key players in the scheme, including Cohen, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and publisher David Pecker. He said these calls were to orchestrate the execution of buying and burying stories of Trump's affairs at the direction of Trump.