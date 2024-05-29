Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 9:17 PM

House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar

By Mike Heuer
Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-Tex., and his wife have pleaded not guilty to 14 counts alleging they accepted $508,000 from foreign entities in Mexico and Azerbaijan. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-Tex., and his wife have pleaded not guilty to 14 counts alleging they accepted $508,000 from foreign entities in Mexico and Azerbaijan. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Following his April 30 federal indictment in a bribery case, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., will undergo a House Ethics Committee investigation.

"Within 30 days of a member being indicted or otherwise formally charged with criminal conduct, the committee shall either establish an investigative subcommittee or report to the House describing its reasons for not establishing an investigative subcommittee," House Ethics Committee Chairman Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and Ranking Member Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ethics Committee members unanimously voted to establish an investigative subcommittee to "determine whether Rep. Cuellar solicited or accepted bribes, gratuities or improper gifts," the statement read.

The subcommittee also will investigate whether Cuellar acted as a foreign agent, violated federal money laundering laws, misused his official position for private gain or made false statements or omissions on public disclosure statements that he filed with the House.

Related

"I respect the work of the House Ethics Committee," Cuellar said in a statement Wednesday.

"I am innocent of these allegations," he continued. "Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas."

Advertisement

Guest will chair the subcommittee while Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., will serve as its ranking member.

The two other subcommittee members are Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., and Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

"The committee is aware of the risks associated with dual investigations," Guest and Wild said, "and is in communication with the Department of Justice to mitigate the potential risks while still meeting the committee's obligations to safeguard the integrity of the House."

The Justice Department indicted Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, on 14 counts for allegedly accepting $508,000 from foreign entities.

The foreign entities include a bank in Mexico and an Azerbaijan-controlled oil and gas company.

The Cuellars both pleaded not guilty to the 14 counts against them in the federal indictment and posted a $100,000 bond.

The federal case is in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Latest Headlines

U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
May 29 (UPI) -- An international law enforcement operation disrupted the massive 911 S5 botnet and led to the arrest one of its leaders, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
May 29 (UPI) -- Someone claiming to be a Nigerian identity thief and scammer took responsibility for the recent failed attempt to foreclose on and sell Elvis Presley's former Graceland home in Memphis.
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
May 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told lawmakers Wednesday he will not recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump over two controversial flags flown on his property.
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
May 29 (UPI) -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday the company plans to make a $25,000, all-electric Jeep available to American customers "very soon."
Global Entry app expands to more airports
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Global Entry app expands to more airports
May 29 (UPI) -- The Global Entry mobile app can now be used by trusted travelers at eight new airports, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado
May 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis got a three-year law license suspension by Colorado's Supreme Court stemming from the Fulton County indictment in her alleged role in the strategy to reverse 2020's election results.
VA wants veterans foreclosure moratorium extended through 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA wants veterans foreclosure moratorium extended through 2024
May 29 (UPI) -- Officials for the Department of Veterans Affairs "strongly encouraged" mortgage lenders Wednesday to extend a veterans' foreclosure moratorium slated to end Friday.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
May 29 (UPI) -- The jury began deliberations in the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
May 29 (UPI) -- According to Houston police, officers searching for a missing woman Tuesday found an alligator taking bites out of her remains.
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
Severe weather will focus on the Great Plains of the United States into Friday night, but while the number of tornadoes may be low, the storms will continue to pose a risk to lives and property.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, ex-State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, ex-State Dept. official says
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement