Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 3:11 PM

Authorities ID bank employee killed in Ohio natural gas explosion

By Doug Cunningham

May 29 (UPI) -- Ohio's Mahoning County coroner's office Wednesday identified 27-year-old Chase Bank employee Akil Drake as the man killed in a building explosion in Youngstown Tuesday.

The Youngstown Police Department said in a statement that after a missing person report was investigated, "It was determined that the missing person was an employee of Chase Bank where a natural gas explosion occurred today. It was also discovered that he was at work and was observed inside the building right before the blast. During their rescue efforts, the Youngstown Fire Department recovered that missing person, who was unfortunately deceased."

Advertisement

Police said the Chase Bank/Realty Building at 47 Federal Plaza exploded.

Police said in a Facebook post, "All individuals involved in the incident have been accounted for, and no one is missing at this time. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. We are working diligently to support those affected and to ensure the safety and security of the surrounding area."

Related

The state Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into how the explosion happened and why.

Buildings closed to the public until further notice are the Stanbaugh Building, Double Treet by Hilton Hotel and the Chase Bank/Realty Building.

Advertisement

Mahoning County's Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday on X, "Although all areas have been deemed safe, please continue to avoid the immediate area of Central Square in downtown Youngstown. The recovery and investigation into the incident on Tuesday will continue to cause road closures and equipment movements."

Chase Bank said in a statement, "The JPMorgan Chase family mourns the loss of our colleague. Our hearts go out to their family, as well as our injured employees, their families, and others affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work with local officials to support them."

Seven people were hurt in the explosion and some were hospitalized.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said one person was put on a ventilator.

Witness Damia Rizwan, who lives a block away from the bank and apartment building that exploded, said, "It was a loud bang. My building shook."

Drake was a former student athlete in the Penn Hills School District in the Pittsburgh area.

"Earlier today, the Penn Hills administration learned that one of our former students, Akil Drake, tragically lost his life in an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio. Akil was a 2015 Penn Hills graduate and a student athlete who excelled on the football field," Penn Hills Schools said in a statement. "The Penn Hills School District extends its deepest sympathies to Akil's family as well as the other individuals impacted by this tragic explosion. Akil will be missed by us all."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
Severe weather will focus on the Great Plains of the United States into Friday night, but while the number of tornadoes may be low, the storms will continue to pose a risk to lives and property.
Dollar Tree acquires 170 store leases for 99 Cents Only locations in 4 Western states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dollar Tree acquires 170 store leases for 99 Cents Only locations in 4 Western states
May 29 (UPI) -- The national retailer Dollar Tree on Wednesday announced it took on 170 locations in four states that recently were owned by the 99 Cents Only store chain.
American Airlines stock down 15% as chief commercial officer prepares to leave
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
American Airlines stock down 15% as chief commercial officer prepares to leave
May 29 (UPI) -- The stock value of American Airlines took a 15% hit as it was announced the airline will be cutting its growth capacity in the second half of the year, among a series of new changes.
Disbarred California attorney pleads guilty in $9.5M crypto Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disbarred California attorney pleads guilty in $9.5M crypto Ponzi scheme
May 29 (UPI) -- Disbarred California attorney David Kagel entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to conspiring to operate a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that stole more than $9.5 million from victims, the Justice Department said.
Global Entry app expands to more airports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Global Entry app expands to more airports
May 29 (UPI) -- The Global Entry mobile app can now be used by trusted travelers at eight new airports, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
NHTSA issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 84,000 select Nissan 2002-2006 vehicles
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NHTSA issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 84,000 select Nissan 2002-2006 vehicles
May 29 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a "Do Not Drive" alert for nearly 84,000 Nissan-made vehicles produced between 2002-2006 that were equipped with defective Takata air bags.
3 Black men sue American Airlines for discrimination after being kicked from flight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 Black men sue American Airlines for discrimination after being kicked from flight
May 29 (UPI) -- Three former Black American Airlines passengers sued the carrier on Wednesday charging discrimination when they and five other Blacks were kicked off in January over a complaint of "offensive body odor."
Gemini crypto exchange to return $2.18B to defrauded investors after New York settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gemini crypto exchange to return $2.18B to defrauded investors after New York settlement
May 29 (UPI) -- Gemini crypto exchange said Wednesday that following a settlement with the New York Attorney General's office, $2.18 billion will be returned to defrauded users of the company's Earn program.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
May 29 (UPI) -- The jury in the hush-money trial of Donald Trump will receive its instructions from Judge Juan Merchan Wednesday in Manhattan.
ConocoPhillips to acquire Marathon Oil in $22.5 billion all-stock deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ConocoPhillips to acquire Marathon Oil in $22.5 billion all-stock deal
May 29 (UPI) -- ConocoPhillips announced Wednesday it had entered a deal to acquire Marathon Oil.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement