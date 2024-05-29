Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 6:21 PM

VA wants veterans foreclosure moratorium extended through 2024

By Mike Heuer
A homeless veteran walks past his tent at an encampment adjacent to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A homeless veteran walks past his tent at an encampment adjacent to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Officials for the Department of Veterans Affairs "strongly encouraged" mortgage lenders Wednesday to extend a veterans' foreclosure moratorium slated to end Friday.

"When a veteran falls on hard times, we work with them and their loan servicers every step of the way to help prevent foreclosure," VA Under Secretary for Benefits Josh Jacobs said in an online announcement.

Advertisement

"We're calling on mortgage services to extend a targeted foreclosure moratorium so we can make sure that veterans get the support they need to stay in their homes."

A new VA Servicing Purchase program takes effect Friday and is designed to help more than 40,000 veterans enduring "severe financial hardship" to stay in their homes.

Related

VASP helps eligible veterans, active-duty service members and surviving military spouses who have guaranteed VA home loans keep their homes.

The program enables the VA to buy defaulted VA loans from mortgage servicers, modify the lending agreements and place them among a portfolio of VA-owned direct loans.

VASP enables the VA to work directly with eligible veterans to adjust their loans and monthly payments while charging a flat lending rate of 2.5%.

VA officials said the VASP program creates a consistent and affordable payment for the remainder of respective mortgage loans to qualifying veterans.

Advertisement

While the VASP program launches Friday, mortgage servicers have until Oct. 1 to fully implement it.

The VASP program is the latest tool veterans can use to help them keep their homes.

Others include forbearance agreements, repayment plans and loan modifications designed to help veterans and other qualifying service members and surviving spouses to modify their home loans.

The VA said veterans struggling to make mortgage payments should contact their mortgage servicer to explore available home retention options.

Veterans also can call the VA at 877-827-3702 and enter option 4 or visit the VA Home Loans website to learn more about options for retaining their homes.

Latest Headlines

Global Entry app expands to more airports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Global Entry app expands to more airports
May 29 (UPI) -- The Global Entry mobile app can now be used by trusted travelers at eight new airports, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado
May 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis got a three-year law license suspension by Colorado's Supreme Court stemming from the Fulton County indictment in her alleged role in the strategy to reverse 2020's election results.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
May 29 (UPI) -- The jury began deliberations in the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
May 29 (UPI) -- According to Houston police, officers searching for a missing woman Tuesday found an alligator taking bites out of her remains.
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
Severe weather will focus on the Great Plains of the United States into Friday night, but while the number of tornadoes may be low, the storms will continue to pose a risk to lives and property.
Dollar Tree acquires 170 store leases for 99 Cents Only locations in 4 Western states
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dollar Tree acquires 170 store leases for 99 Cents Only locations in 4 Western states
May 29 (UPI) -- The national retailer Dollar Tree on Wednesday announced it took on 170 locations in four states that recently were owned by the 99 Cents Only store chain.
Authorities ID bank employee killed in Ohio natural gas explosion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities ID bank employee killed in Ohio natural gas explosion
May 29 (UPI) -- Ohio's Mahoning County coroner's office Wednesday identified 27-year-old Chase Bank employee Akil Drake as the man killed in a building explosion in Youngstown Tuesday.
American Airlines stock down 15% as chief commercial officer prepares to leave
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American Airlines stock down 15% as chief commercial officer prepares to leave
May 29 (UPI) -- The stock value of American Airlines took a 15% hit as it was announced the airline will be cutting its growth capacity in the second half of the year, among a series of new changes.
Disbarred California attorney pleads guilty in $9.5M crypto Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disbarred California attorney pleads guilty in $9.5M crypto Ponzi scheme
May 29 (UPI) -- Disbarred California attorney David Kagel entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to conspiring to operate a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that stole more than $9.5 million from victims, the Justice Department said.
NHTSA issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 84,000 select Nissan 2002-2006 vehicles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NHTSA issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 84,000 select Nissan 2002-2006 vehicles
May 29 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a "Do Not Drive" alert for nearly 84,000 Nissan-made vehicles produced between 2002-2006 that were equipped with defective Takata air bags.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement