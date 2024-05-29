Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 4:08 PM

Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains

By Doug Cunningham

May 29 (UPI) -- According to Houston police, officers searching for a missing woman Tuesday found an alligator taking bites out of her remains.

A police sergeant shot and killed the alligator and both it and the woman's remains were recovered from the Horsepen Bayou near the 2700 block of Coastal Oak Drive.

Advertisement

It's not yet clear whether the victim died from the alligator attack or died of other causes beforehand.

The woman, in her 60s, was not publicly identified and an autopsy is being conducted.

A Houston police dive team recovered the body and the alligator.

In 2015 in Texas, a 28-year-old man died after an attack by a large alligator as he swam in Adams Bayou about 30 miles east of Beaumont, Texas. At the time the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that was the first alligator attack on record in Texas.

While alligator attacks on humans are rare, they have been known to cause injuries and kill people.

An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator as she walked her dog in Florida in Feb. 2023. According to witnesses, the gator lunged from the water and grabbed the woman's dog. She was killed trying to rescue her dog.

Advertisement

Another Florida woman in her eighties was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond in Englewood Florida in July 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
May 29 (UPI) -- The jury began deliberations in the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
Severe weather will focus on the Great Plains of the United States into Friday night, but while the number of tornadoes may be low, the storms will continue to pose a risk to lives and property.
Dollar Tree acquires 170 store leases for 99 Cents Only locations in 4 Western states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dollar Tree acquires 170 store leases for 99 Cents Only locations in 4 Western states
May 29 (UPI) -- The national retailer Dollar Tree on Wednesday announced it took on 170 locations in four states that recently were owned by the 99 Cents Only store chain.
Authorities ID bank employee killed in Ohio natural gas explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Authorities ID bank employee killed in Ohio natural gas explosion
May 29 (UPI) -- Ohio's Mahoning County coroner's office Wednesday identified 27-year-old Chase Bank employee Akil Drake as the man killed in a building explosion in Youngstown Tuesday.
American Airlines stock down 15% as chief commercial officer prepares to leave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Airlines stock down 15% as chief commercial officer prepares to leave
May 29 (UPI) -- The stock value of American Airlines took a 15% hit as it was announced the airline will be cutting its growth capacity in the second half of the year, among a series of new changes.
Disbarred California attorney pleads guilty in $9.5M crypto Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Disbarred California attorney pleads guilty in $9.5M crypto Ponzi scheme
May 29 (UPI) -- Disbarred California attorney David Kagel entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to conspiring to operate a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme that stole more than $9.5 million from victims, the Justice Department said.
Global Entry app expands to more airports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Global Entry app expands to more airports
May 29 (UPI) -- The Global Entry mobile app can now be used by trusted travelers at eight new airports, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
NHTSA issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 84,000 select Nissan 2002-2006 vehicles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NHTSA issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 84,000 select Nissan 2002-2006 vehicles
May 29 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a "Do Not Drive" alert for nearly 84,000 Nissan-made vehicles produced between 2002-2006 that were equipped with defective Takata air bags.
3 Black men sue American Airlines for discrimination after being kicked from flight
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 Black men sue American Airlines for discrimination after being kicked from flight
May 29 (UPI) -- Three former Black American Airlines passengers sued the carrier on Wednesday charging discrimination when they and five other Blacks were kicked off in January over a complaint of "offensive body odor."
Gemini crypto exchange to return $2.18B to defrauded investors after New York settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gemini crypto exchange to return $2.18B to defrauded investors after New York settlement
May 29 (UPI) -- Gemini crypto exchange said Wednesday that following a settlement with the New York Attorney General's office, $2.18 billion will be returned to defrauded users of the company's Earn program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement