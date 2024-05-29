Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 7:44 AM

Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues

By Clyde Hughes
Harvard on Tuesday said it will no longer issue statements on public policy issues. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI
Harvard on Tuesday said it will no longer issue statements on public policy issues. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Harvard University officials the institution will not make comments on public policy issues in the future as the campus remains divided over the Israeli-Hamas war.

The move was a step to accept a key recommendation from Harvard's "Institutional Voice" working group, led by its faculty, that said on Tuesday Harvard should not "issue official statements about public matters that do not directly affect the university's core function," according to the student newspaper The Harvard Crimson.

Advertisement

"Because few, if any, world events can be entirely isolated from conflicting viewpoints, issuing official empathy statements runs the risk of alienating some members of the community by expressing implicit solidarity with others," the working group said in its three-page report.

All university administrators, governing board members, deans, department chairs and faculty councils should avoid commenting on public issues under the policy.

Related

The working group left some wiggle room for university officials to speak on specific issues along with some of its centers that advocate for specific policies. It added, though, that those individuals and the centers should avoid appearing to speak for the university.

The report said future university leaders should lean on the report when questioned about the university's silence on particular issues.

Advertisement

"It should clarify that the reason for its silence is the belief that the purpose of the university is best served by speaking only on matters directly relevant to its function and not by issuing declarations on other matters, however important in themselves," the report said.

Harvard's leaders faced criticism for the university's slow response to Hamas's attack on Israel last October. It was slammed again when a pro-Palestinian student group blamed Israel for Hamas's action. That led some big-money donors to end their contributions.

President Claudine Gay resigned under pressure in December after giving Congressional testimony about the university's response, while also facing allegations of plagiarism.

Latest Headlines

Courtney O'Donnell sworn in as U.S. Permanent Representative to UNESCO
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Courtney O'Donnell sworn in as U.S. Permanent Representative to UNESCO
May 28 (UPI) -- Courtney O'Donnell was sworn in Tuesday as U.S. Permanent Representative to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, also known as UNESCO, with the rank of ambassador.
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
May 28 (UPI) -- The leader of a human smuggling organization, who illegally shipped more than 100 Hondurans to the United States, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.
Judge rejects gag order request in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge rejects gag order request in Trump classified documents case
May 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday denied special counsel Jack Smith's motion for a gag order against Donald Trump in the former president's classified documents case, citing a failure to confer with defense lawyers.
U.S. sanctions Chinese nationals behind massive 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese nationals behind massive 911 S5 botnet
May 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday sanctioned three Chinese nationals behind the massive 911 S5 botnet that officials said was used to grift billions of COVID-19 assistance funds from the U.S. government.
Democrats to virtually nominate Biden for Nov. 5 ballot inclusion
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Democrats to virtually nominate Biden for Nov. 5 ballot inclusion
May 28 (UPI) -- A virtual nomination will ensure President Joe Biden will appear on Ohio's Nov. 5 general election ballot, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday.
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
May 28 (UPI) -- Donald Trump was in court in Manhattan on Tuesday as closing arguments wrapped in his hush-money trial. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday.
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
May 28 (UPI) -- A pilot survived the crash of a developmental version of an F-35 fighter shortly after taking off from the Albuquerque International Sunport just before 2 p.m. MDT.
Mexico extradites alleged Sinaloa cartel leader, assassin to United States
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Mexico extradites alleged Sinaloa cartel leader, assassin to United States
May 28 (UPI) -- The Mexican government extradited Nestor Isidro Perez Salas to the United States Saturday to face multiple felony charges, including murder, drug importation, kidnapping, firearms and money laundering.
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
May 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday at a White House summit unveiled a 21 state initiative to help direct America's transition to clean energy sources while modernizing the dated U.S. power grid's infrastructure.
Jan. 6 officers to campaign for Biden ahead of presidential debate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6 officers to campaign for Biden ahead of presidential debate
May 28 (UPI) -- Three police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, will campaign for President Joe Biden in battleground states ahead of next month's debate with former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement