U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 2:08 PM

Global Entry app expands to more airports

By Doug Cunningham

May 29 (UPI) -- The Global Entry mobile app can now be used by trusted travelers at eight new airports, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The app enables arrival processing while still on the plane rather than forcing air passengers to wait in lines.

"CBP has prioritized Global Entry arrival to enhance the speed, accuracy, and security of the arrival process for trusted travelers," said CBP's Troy A. Miller in a statement.

The additional airports where Global Entry can now be used are Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Houston International, Kansas City International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, San Antonio International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and Toledo Express Airport.

The app is available at Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

It can be used at 53 international ports of entry in the United States.

The app is part of the Department of Homeland Security's trusted traveler program.

People who apply for the program go through extensive and rigorous background checks, as well as in-person interviews, before being allowed to enroll.

By the end of fiscal 2024, Global Entry will be available use at all 77 U.S. international airports.

Eligible travelers using the app can avoid using portals or kiosks, shortening the time spent waiting in line for passport inspections.

Travelers can apply with the CBP online for the trusted traveler program that will enable them to use the Global Entry app.

