Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2024 / 9:24 PM

U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet

By Ehren Wynder
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the global 911 S5 botnet facilitated "cyber-attacks, large-scale fraud, child exploitation, harassment, bomb threats, and export violations.” File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the global 911 S5 botnet facilitated "cyber-attacks, large-scale fraud, child exploitation, harassment, bomb threats, and export violations.” File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- An international law enforcement operation disrupted the massive 911 S5 botnet and led to the arrest one of its leaders, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Chinese national YunHe Wang, 35, was arrested in Singapore on charges related to the creation and operation of the global 911 S5 botnet, the Justice Department said in a release.

Advertisement

Wang is charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud, substantive computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement said the 911 S5 botnet facilitated "cyber-attacks, large-scale fraud, child exploitation, harassment, bomb threats, and export violations."

Related

In the United States, fraudsters using compromised IP addresses submitted an estimated 560,000 unemployment insurance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a loss of over $5.9 billion.

"This case makes clear that the long arm of the law stretches across borders and into the deepest shadows of the dark web, and the Justice Department will never stop fighting to hold cybercriminals to account," Garland said.

According to an indictment, Wang and his accomplices allegedly created and spread malware to compromise millions of personal computers worldwide.

Advertisement

The devices were associated with more than 19 million unique IP addresses, including 613,841 in the United States. The conspirators were able to generate millions of dollars by offering cybercriminals access to the infected IP addresses for a fee, according to the Justice Department.

Cybercriminals then used the proxied IP addresses to anonymously commit a wide range of offenses.

Matthew Axelrod, a senior U.S. Commerce Department official involved in the investigation, said in a statement per CNN that the alleged crime and the lavish lifestyle it funded "reads like it's ripped from a screenplay."

According to the indictment, Wang allegedly raked in $99 million from the sales of hijacked IP addresses from 2018 until July 2022.

He then used his ill-gotten gains to purchase real property in the United States, St. Kitts and Nevis, China, Singapore, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

The FBI, along with law enforcement officials in Singapore, Thailand and Germany, seized $30 million in real estate properties and about $4 million worth of luxury cars, watches and other high-end assets.

The Biden administration on Tuesday sanctioned Wang, Jingping Liu and Yanni Zheng for their involvement with 911 S5.

The sanctions freeze all U.S. assets held in their names and bar any U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

Advertisement

Liu and Zheng are accused of laundering proceeds from the botnet. Zheng also is Wang's attorney and is accused of participating in numerous business transactions on his behalf in Thailand.

Latest Headlines

House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
House Ethics Committee announces investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar
May 29 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., following his April 30 federal indictment in a bribery case.
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
May 29 (UPI) -- Someone claiming to be a Nigerian identity thief and scammer took responsibility for the recent failed attempt to foreclose on and sell Elvis Presley's former Graceland home in Memphis.
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alito tells Democrats he will not step down from Trump cases
May 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told lawmakers Wednesday he will not recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump over two controversial flags flown on his property.
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stellantis CEO says low-cost electric Jeep will hit U.S. market 'very soon'
May 29 (UPI) -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday the company plans to make a $25,000, all-electric Jeep available to American customers "very soon."
Global Entry app expands to more airports
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Global Entry app expands to more airports
May 29 (UPI) -- The Global Entry mobile app can now be used by trusted travelers at eight new airports, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado
May 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis got a three-year law license suspension by Colorado's Supreme Court stemming from the Fulton County indictment in her alleged role in the strategy to reverse 2020's election results.
VA wants veterans foreclosure moratorium extended through 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA wants veterans foreclosure moratorium extended through 2024
May 29 (UPI) -- Officials for the Department of Veterans Affairs "strongly encouraged" mortgage lenders Wednesday to extend a veterans' foreclosure moratorium slated to end Friday.
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Jury begins deliberation
May 29 (UPI) -- The jury began deliberations in the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
May 29 (UPI) -- According to Houston police, officers searching for a missing woman Tuesday found an alligator taking bites out of her remains.
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Great Plains braces for severe storms through the weekend
Severe weather will focus on the Great Plains of the United States into Friday night, but while the number of tornadoes may be low, the storms will continue to pose a risk to lives and property.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, ex-State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, ex-State Dept. official says
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement