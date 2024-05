1 of 3 | Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. Defense lawyers and prosecutors are scheduled to begin their closing arguments in the felony trial of the former president, who is charged with making hush-money payments to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Pool Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is in court in Manhattan Tuesday as closing arguments in the hush-money trial against him begin. The former president arrived with his attorneys at about 9:30 a.m. EDT. He faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying business documents in an alleged attempt to cover up hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Advertisement

Jury deliberations may begin as early as Tuesday, following arguments from the defense and prosecution. Instructions for the jury were hashed out last week and Judge Juan Merchan said he delivered those instructions on Thursday.

Trump's defense team leaned on witnesses from the Trump organization as well as Michael Cohen's former attorney Robert Costello. They sought to combat Cohen's testimony with Costello's account of events in an attempt to discredit Trump's former attorney.

Cohen and Daniels testified for the prosecution. Cohen shared details about arranging payments for Daniels and negotiating a deal to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

Daniels recounted meeting Trump in a hotel suite after a golf tournament and engaging in an affair with him. She also recalled going public with the story of the affair.

Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On his way into the courtroom, Trump was joined by his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and his daughter, Tiffany.