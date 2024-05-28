Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2024 / 4:06 AM / Updated at 4:14 AM

Storms kill at least 23 in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia

By Darryl Coote
At least seven people were killed in North Texas because of the storms that hit the state over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott/X
1 of 3 | At least seven people were killed in North Texas because of the storms that hit the state over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott/X

May 28 (UPI) -- Powerful storms that pummeled the southern United States over Memorial Day weekend have left at least 23 people dead in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The storms, including several tornados, have submerged hundreds of thousands in the dark as of early Tuesday, with poweroutage.us indicating more than 83,000 customers in Kentucky, nearly 41,000 in Arkansas, 24,000 in Texas and 22,000 in both West Virginia and Missouri were without power.

Texas

At least seven people were killed in North Texas because of the storms, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday, adding that an estimated 100 others were injured.

More than 200 homes were destroyed by the weather with another 220 buildings damaged, he said, warning all figures may increase as inspections continue.

"It has been a harrowing week with lives lost, property reduced to rubble and crushed hopes and dreams of those that owned homes or small businesses, but in true Texas fashion, Texans are responding to this great tragedy with love, care and generosity," he said during a press conference after surviving the damage in Valley View.

Kentucky

At least five people were killed by storms that hit Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference Monday that four people had died in the city of Louisville and the counties of Hardin, Hopkins and Mercer, but then announced a fifth death online.

"I'm sad to share we have another reported death as a result of yesterday's storms. A 54-year-old man died from a heart attack while cutting fallen trees in Caldwell County. His loved ones are in our prayers during this difficult time," he said on X.

At least one other person, a Hopkins County man, was in critical condition after suffering an injury in the storm.

Beshear said he was "fighting for his life."

"Please pray for that individual as his circumstances appear very difficult and dire," he said.

The other deceased victims have been identified as a 67-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

Damage has been reported in 45 mostly Western Kentucky counties, the state said, adding that more than 100 state highways were also affected.

Beshear said they believe a few tornados had touched down during the storm.

At its peak, more than 215,000 customers were without power, he said.

Arkansas

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed in a Sunday press conference that at least eight people were killed from the severe weather.

One person was killed when a tree fell onto their trailer, another died from a heart attack and a third from a lack of oxygen caused by their loss of electricity, officials said.

Officials added that fewer than 10 people were injured.

Oklahoma

Two deaths have been reported in northeastern Pryor county, according to the state's chief medical examiner.

Another 23 people were also injured in the storms that hit the state Saturday night and into Sunday morning, officials said.

Virginia

One person was killed in Nelson County by the story, the National Weather Service said.

Nelson County told the service that the person was killed when a tree fell on to the vehicle they were sheltering in.

