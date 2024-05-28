Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship

May 28 (UPI) -- A passenger died Sunday morning after jumping from the world's largest cruise ship after the liner pulled out of its Florida port for a trip to Honduras, the Coast Guard said.

The man, who remains unidentified, was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas. The ship was setting out to go on a weeklong cruise when the incident happened.

"Guests sailing on the brand-new ship were enjoying a day at sea when the man went overboard," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

"According to online reports, Icon of the Seas was sailing to its first port of call, Roatan (Honduras), when the man went overboard. The ship was reportedly sailing north of Cuba when the man plunged into the Gulf of Mexico, around 300 miles from Miami."

The travel was paused for about 2 hours until rescue crews found the man who went overboard.

The Icon of the Seas carries a maximum of 7,600 passengers and houses a crew of 2,350.

"Our care team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," Royal Caribbean told the website CruiseHive. "For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."