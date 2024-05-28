Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2024 / 7:40 AM

White House unveils new guidelines for carbon credits

By Clyde Hughes
The White House on Tuesday unveiled new guidelines for carbon credits. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The White House on Tuesday unveiled new guidelines for carbon credits. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday presented new guidelines for corporations seeking to purchase carbon credits in an effort to offset their emissions.

The Joint Statement of Policy and New Principles for Responsible Participation in Voluntary Carbon Markets seeks to codify the administration's approach to the market, which will play a critical role in the country's taking credible action against climate change.

Advertisement

The new principles say that carbon credits and their activities must meet "credible atmospheric integrity standards," avoid environmental and social harm and that corporate credit buyers should prioritize measurable emission reductions within their value chain.

The principles also said that credit users should publicly disclose their purchases and accurately reflect their impact, that market participants must contribute to improving market integrity that policymakers and market participants should encourage participation to lower transaction costs.

Related

The statement ensures the carbon market can deliver the decarbonization supporters hope for.

"Further steps are needed to strengthen this market and enable [voluntary carbon markets] to deliver on their potential," the White House said. "Observers have found evidence that several popular crediting methodologies do not reliably produce the decarbonization outcomes they claim.

Advertisement

"In too many instances, credits do not live up to high standards necessary for market participants to transact transparently and with certainty that credit purchases will deliver verifiable decarbonization."

Supporters said the new Biden administration guidelines are in step with nonprofit groups monitoring corporate carbon emissions such as the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets.

"By the White House coming out with principles that are really aligned with the principles that the IC-VCM is implementing, I think that sends a very strong signal to the market that there is real weight behind and alignment behind what the integrity council is doing," Nat Keohane, president of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, told The Hill.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush-money trial nears end, election cases loom
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush-money trial nears end, election cases loom
May 28 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's first criminal trial is in its final days but more days in court may lie ahead as he campaigns for president.
Storms kill at least 23 in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Storms kill at least 23 in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia
May 28 (UPI) -- Powerful storms that pummeled the southern United States over Memorial Day weekend have left at least 23 people dead in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Health of Slovak prime minister Fico continues to improve, doctors say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Health of Slovak prime minister Fico continues to improve, doctors say
May 28 (UPI) -- The condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia, who was shot several times earlier this month in an assassination attempt, is continuing to improve, according to his doctors.
Teenager survives 400-foot fall from Wash. State canyon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Teenager survives 400-foot fall from Wash. State canyon
May 28 (UPI) -- A teenager suffered only minor injuries after falling some 400 feet down the side of a canyon in Washington State over memorial Day weekend, authorities said.
As humanitarian need in Syria soars, U.S. and EU announce billions in assistance
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
As humanitarian need in Syria soars, U.S. and EU announce billions in assistance
May 27 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union announced billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance for Syrians on Monday as the number of people in need in the war-torn country reaches a new grim height.
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
May 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia information tech firm will be forced to revise its employment policies and pay a civil penalty after it restricted eligible candidates to "only U.S.-born" and "White" citizens.
Police: 2 escaped inmates from Louisiana jail detained, 2 others remain at large
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police: 2 escaped inmates from Louisiana jail detained, 2 others remain at large
May 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana searching for four inmates who escaped jail over the weekend said Monday that two of the escapees have been re-apprehended.
Bette Nash, longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bette Nash, longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88
May 27 (UPI) -- Bette Nash, who was named the world's longest-serving flight attendant by the Guinness World Records two years ago, has died at the age of 88.
On Memorial Day, Biden recognizes son Beau, war dead in Arlington National Cemetery
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
On Memorial Day, Biden recognizes son Beau, war dead in Arlington National Cemetery
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, then remembered the fallen troops and his son who served in the military before dying from cancer.
Memorial Day holiday travel breaks records as storms delay, cancel flights
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Memorial Day holiday travel breaks records as storms delay, cancel flights
May 27 (UPI) -- Millions of Americans heading home from their Memorial Day holiday faced thousands of flight delays and cancellations due to storms across the United States, as the number of travelers broke records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement