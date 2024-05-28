Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2024 / 11:06 PM

Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars

By Darryl Coote
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that his Justice Department has obtained more than 240 human smuggling-related convictions. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that his Justice Department has obtained more than 240 human smuggling-related convictions. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- The leader of a human smuggling organization, who illegally shipped more than 100 Hondurans to the United States, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Raner Collins handed down the 120-month sentence plus three years' supervised release to Maria Mendoza-Mendoza, the 52-year-old woman who also went by the name of La Guera.

Advertisement

Mendoza-Mendoza was accused of being the coordinator of a human smuggling organization that had co-conspirators throughout Central America, Mexico and the United States who worked together to facilitate the illegal entry, transport and harboring of migrants seeking to enter the United States.

The Justice Department indicted her in January 2018 and she was extradited to the United States from Honduras in June 2023.

Related

In January, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit, and admitted that not only was she the leader of the organization who coordinated the smuggling and money laundering operations, but that she also threatened to "bleed out" a guide as punishment and called for a migrant to be thrown "back in the desert" if their family did not pay the fee.

Advertisement

"This defendant exploited vulnerable migrants for her own profit, risking their lives and our national security in the process," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

According to federal prosecutors, Collins took several aggravating factors into consideration when handing down his sentence, including that the conspiracy oversaw the smuggling of unaccompanied minors, the use of firearms, creating a risk of death and the detention of migrants through coercion or threat for demand of payment.

"Human smuggling is an insidious crime and one that this defendant participated in over 100 times -- all for profit," Francisco Burrola, special agent in charge for HSI Arizona, said.

"Let this sentencing serve as a warning to other smugglers contemplating their continued participation -- prison awaits you."

Garland said in the three years of the Biden administration, his Justice Department has more than 240 conviction in connection to holding accountable "the most prolific and dangerous human smuggling groups."

Latest Headlines

Judge rejects gag order request in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Judge rejects gag order request in Trump classified documents case
May 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday denied special counsel Jack Smith's motion for a gag order against Donald Trump in the former president's classified documents case, citing a failure to confer with defense lawyers.
U.S. sanctions Chinese nationals behind massive 911 S5 botnet
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese nationals behind massive 911 S5 botnet
May 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday sanctioned three Chinese nationals behind the massive 911 S5 botnet that officials said was used to grift billions of COVID-19 assistance funds from the U.S. government.
Democrats to virtually nominate Biden for Nov. 5 ballot inclusion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats to virtually nominate Biden for Nov. 5 ballot inclusion
May 28 (UPI) -- A virtual nomination will ensure President Joe Biden will appear on Ohio's Nov. 5 general election ballot, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday.
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
May 28 (UPI) -- Donald Trump was in court in Manhattan on Tuesday as closing arguments wrapped in his hush-money trial. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday.
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
May 28 (UPI) -- A pilot survived the crash of a developmental version of an F-35 fighter shortly after taking off from the Albuquerque International Sunport just before 2 p.m. MDT.
Mexico extradites alleged Sinaloa cartel leader, assassin to United States
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mexico extradites alleged Sinaloa cartel leader, assassin to United States
May 28 (UPI) -- The Mexican government extradited Nestor Isidro Perez Salas to the United States Saturday to face multiple felony charges, including murder, drug importation, kidnapping, firearms and money laundering.
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
May 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday at a White House summit unveiled a 21 state initiative to help direct America's transition to clean energy sources while modernizing the dated U.S. power grid's infrastructure.
Jan. 6 officers to campaign for Biden ahead of presidential debate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6 officers to campaign for Biden ahead of presidential debate
May 28 (UPI) -- Three police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, will campaign for President Joe Biden in battleground states ahead of next month's debate with former President Donald Trump.
Melinda Gates says she will give $1 billion for women, reproductive rights over next 2 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Melinda Gates says she will give $1 billion for women, reproductive rights over next 2 years
May 28 (UPI) -- Melinda French Gates, the outgoing co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, says she will give $1 billion over the next two years to people and causes that support women, families and reproductive rights.
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
May 28 (UPI) -- A passenger died Sunday morning after jumping from the world's largest cruise ship after the liner pulled out of its Florida port for a trip to Honduras, the Coast Guard said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement