Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2024 / 8:43 PM

Memorial Day holiday travel breaks records as storms delay, cancel flights

By Sheri Walsh
Millions of Americans heading home from their Memorial Day holiday faced thousands of flight delays and cancellations due to storms across the United States, as the number of travelers in the air broke records. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Millions of Americans heading home from their Memorial Day holiday faced thousands of flight delays and cancellations due to storms across the United States, as the number of travelers in the air broke records. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Millions of Americans heading home from their Memorial Day holiday faced thousands of flight delays and cancellations due to storms across the United States, as the number of travelers in the air and on the roads broke records.

There were more than 6,000 flight delays in the United States as of Monday night and nearly 500 cancellations, according to FlightAware, for the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

Advertisement

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced the most delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stoppage due to severe thunderstorms. All flights were grounded for more than an hour Monday morning in Atlanta with incoming flights diverted to Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Flights heading to Boston's Logan International Airport experienced hour-long delays Monday night due to the large number of Memorial weekend travelers.

Related

All three of New York's airports -- John F. Kennedy International Airport, La Guardia Airport and Newark International Airport -- were averaging delays between two and three hours due to severe weather, according to the FAA.

On Friday, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration announced it had screened nearly 3-million people at U.S. airports, breaking a record for the most travelers in a single day, with most of those same travelers expected to return home on Monday.

Advertisement

"TSA Officers have set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day!" TSA wrote in a post on X.

"On Friday, May 24, 2,951,163 individuals were screened at checkpoints nationwide, surpassing the previous record on Nov. 26, 2023."

The American Automobile Association also predicted a record number of road-trippers with some 38 million drivers expected to hit the roads over the holiday weekend.

According to projections earlier this month, AAA predicted 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from their home over Memorial weekend, a 4% increase over last year.

"We haven't seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years," Paula Twiddle, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

"We're projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we're exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
May 27 (UPI) -- At least 23 people are dead in five states following severe weather as forecasters predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain for the Northeast through Memorial Day.
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday
May 27 (UPI) -- Closing arguments in former President Donald Trump's New York hush-money trial are set to begin Tuesday, one week after the defense rested its case and more than five weeks after the trial began.
On Memorial Day, Biden recognizes son Beau, war dead in Arlington National Cemetery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
On Memorial Day, Biden recognizes son Beau, war dead in Arlington National Cemetery
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, then remembered the fallen troops and his son who served in the military before dying from cancer.
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles
May 27 (UPI) -- Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson on Sunday experienced a medical emergency on a flight that involved paramedics, his representatives confirmed.
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
May 27 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy continued to recover Monday five days after he was attacked by black bear in cabin in Arizona with officials crediting quick thinking of family.
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles
May 26 (UPI) -- American actor Johnny Wactor has died, his family said. After authorities in Los Angeles reported that a person had been fatally shot while attempting to stop thieves on Saturday.
Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect arrested
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect arrested
May 26 (UPI) -- A suspect in a Massachusetts stabbing spree is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of battery with a dangerous weapon after police say he stabbed two people in a Plymouth restaurant Saturday.
Storms, tornadoes leave at least 15 dead in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Storms, tornadoes leave at least 15 dead in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 11 people are dead after tornadoes ravaged parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Hundreds more were injured, and the threat of severe weather continued into Memorial Day.
Trump booed throughout speech to Libertarians
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump booed throughout speech to Libertarians
May 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was raucously booed at the Libertarian Party's national convention Saturday, especially when he called on the attendees to "nominate me or at least vote for me."
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's appeal to dismiss charge in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's appeal to dismiss charge in 'Rust' shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case on Friday denied his bid to dismiss the charge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect arrested
Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect arrested
Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement