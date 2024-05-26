Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect arrested

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his alleged role in a stabbing spree at a McDonald's and an AMC movie theater in Massachusetts Saturday. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

May 26 (UPI) -- A suspect in a Massachusetts stabbing spree is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of battery with a dangerous weapon after police say he stabbed two people in a Plymouth restaurant Saturday. Twenty six year old Jared Ravizza was arrested Saturday night but is in the hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Ravizza is believed to be connected to the stabbing attack of four girls in a nearby AMC movie theater, but has not been charged.

Ravizza allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old female and a 28-year-old male, both employees of a McDonald's in a highway rest area in Plymouth, Massachusetts, before being arrested in the town of Sandwich, according to the District Attorney's office. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Security footage showed a person thought to be Ravizza stabbing the male employee through the drive-thru window before parking his car, entering the McDonald's and stabbing the female victim, prosecutors said. They said he left in the car he was driving following the attacks.

About an hour before the attacks at McDonald's, the suspect believed to Ravizza entered an AMC movie theater in Braintree and allegedly stabbed four girls between the ages 9 and 17 years old, police said.

"Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females," the Braintree Police Department said in a statement. "The attack appeared to be unprovoked. After the attack, the man ran out of the theater and left in a vehicle."

A concessions worker at the movie theater described the suspect as wearing "an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig," according to CBS Boston. But police later said Ravizza's hair is real and not a wig.

Police said they arrested Ravizza at about 7:15 pm Saturday after he fled the theater in a black Porsche SUV. Police tracked him down using a license plate number they could see in video surveillance footage, which they shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Police linked the vehicle to both stabbing incidents and were able to arrest Ravizza.

Ravizza could also be linked to a murder investigation at a home in Deep River, Connecticut, the Connecticut State Police said.