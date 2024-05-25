California man charged for threatening North Carolina individuals, synagogues

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest Friday of a California man charged with communicating threats against individuals, law enforcement and synagogues in North Carolina. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- A California man was arrested Friday for allegedly making bomb threats against synagogues and a sheriff's department in North Carolina. Kevin Dunlow, 62, of Huntington Beach also allegedly made multiple threats against individuals while in California, including an elected official and law enforcement, local media reported.

Dunlow was charged in a criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for Eastern North Carolina.

"Hate-fueled, violent threats endanger the safety of individuals and entire communities," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release.

Dunlow "is accused of making explicit and detailed threats, ranging from making a bomb threat against the Wake County Sheriff's Office to threatening an elected official," Garland said.

Dunlow also is accused of making anti-Semitic threats on May 7 when he allegedly said "Jews didn't deserve to live" and "didn't deserve to be on this Earth."

Garland said Dunlow told a Rabbi he was "coming to the temple to kill all the Jews and children."

Dunlow is charged with illegally sending a threat to intentionally harm or kidnap another person.

He also is charged with illegally knowingly making false threats about bombs.

Each charges carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Dunlow has an initial appearance in federal court Friday, and a detention hearing will be held at a later date.