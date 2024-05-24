Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2024 / 4:08 PM

NBA star Dwayne Wade, daughter Zaya Wade launch online resource for trans youth

By Ehren Wynder
Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina García Jayaram (L) and Founder Joseph Deitch (R) present NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at the Make Good Famous Summit on Miami Beach. Photo courtesy Elevate Prize Foundation
1 of 2 | Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina García Jayaram (L) and Founder Joseph Deitch (R) present NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at the Make Good Famous Summit on Miami Beach. Photo courtesy Elevate Prize Foundation

May 24 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade and his daughter Zaya Wade on Thursday announced the launch of a digital resource for transgender youth and their supporters.

The father-daughter duo introduced Translatable as a "resource hub for parents, families and support systems of the LBGTQIA+ youth" according to an introductory clip on Instagram.

Advertisement

"For our family, we were blessed to have a community of supporters, and knowledgeable experts who could swiftly arm us with the tools we needed to support Zaya and her journey ... I'm so very proud of the daughter I've had the opportunity to raise," Wade said in the clip. "She has been my biggest educator and inspiration and what it means to be true to you."

The Elevate Prize Foundation on Thursday also honored Wade with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for his transgender advocacy work.

Advertisement

Wade accepted the award during the foundation's second annual Make Good Famous Summit.

The award recognizes "prominent individuals who use their influence to inspire social action," according to a release from the foundation.

Wade said he plans to invest the $250,000 prize money into Translatable, adding that the program's goal is to "support growth, mental health and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance."

Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina García Jayaram praised Wade for launching Translatable in Florida, a state that has introduced a series of bills targeting transgender people.

"Dwyane's tireless dedication to the trans community and racial justice has illuminated the path toward a more inclusive future," she said.

"Moreover, we commend his decision to announce Translatable in Florida -- a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion."

Wade moved his family out of Florida for safety reasons.

"We understand that in this state that not everyone thinks the way some others think," Wade said. "Like most things in life, once you get to know them, you have more ability to be understanding. And so if you don't want to know them, then you stay ignorant in a sense."

Advertisement

Zaya Wade, who turns 17 on May 29, came out as transgender in 2020 at age 12. Dwayne Wade at the time said he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are "proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community."

"When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can," Wade said in 2020. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it."

Zaya Wade's transition was, however, met with widespread criticism online and from her own mother, Siohvaughn Funches.

Funches, who was married to Wade from 2007 to 2010 and shares his two eldest children, Zaya and Zaire, tried several times to prevent Wade from having Zaya's name and gender legally changed.

She also claimed Wade and Union had been taking advantage of their transgender daughter for financial gain, which Wade had denied.

Wade retired from the NBA in April 2019 after playing for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Southern U.S. faces sweltering heat, humidity over Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Southern U.S. faces sweltering heat, humidity over Memorial Day weekend
Hot and humid conditions will continue to build over much of the south-central and southeastern United States during the Memorial Day weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Authorities say Louisiana man weighted his catch in $100K fishing contest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities say Louisiana man weighted his catch in $100K fishing contest
May 24 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly placing weights in fish during the recent Big Bass Splash fishing contest on Toledo Bend. Aaron Moreau turned himself in after the alleged fraud.
ASPCA opposes House Farm Bill, says it guts local animal protections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ASPCA opposes House Farm Bill, says it guts local animal protections
May 24 (UPI) -- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Friday decried a House committee passage of the Farm Bill, asserting it would overturn existing state and local animal welfare laws.
U.S. tourist jailed in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charges is freed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. tourist jailed in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charges is freed
May 24 (UPI) -- An American tourist who was facing up to 12 years in jail in Turks and Caicos for having 20 rounds of ammunition in his luggage was released Friday.
Pentagon says U.S. soldier critically injured while assigned to Gaza humanitarian port
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon says U.S. soldier critically injured while assigned to Gaza humanitarian port
May 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier working at the Gaza pier platform was critically hurt on Thursday and evacuated to Israel, along with two others who were injured in incidents that a military official said were not combat-related.
68 migrants rescued from 'severerly overcrowded' boat near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
68 migrants rescued from 'severerly overcrowded' boat near Puerto Rico
May 24 (UPI) -- American customs officials on Friday confirmed they rescued 68 undocumented migrants from an overloaded ship near Puerto Rico.
WWII submarine USS Harder located 'relatively intact' near Philippines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
WWII submarine USS Harder located 'relatively intact' near Philippines
May 24 (UPI) -- The legendary World War II submarine USS Harder has been located off the Philippines island of Luzon by an organization dedicated to finding the subs the United States lost during the conflict, officials said Friday
Ether crypto prices drop after SEC moves closer to approving ETFs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ether crypto prices drop after SEC moves closer to approving ETFs
May 24 (UPI) -- Ether crypto prices slid following Thursday's Securities and Exchange Commission approval of spot Ether ETPs, or exchange-traded products, including Ether ETFs.
NCAA reaches settlement paving way for revenue sharing with student-athletes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NCAA reaches settlement paving way for revenue sharing with student-athletes
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Collegiate Athletics Association and the five college athlete conferences agreed Thursday night to settle antitrust cases that will allow student athletes to be paid, profoundly changing college sports.
Biden, Trump debate would be first without Commission on Presidential Debates since 1987
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Trump debate would be first without Commission on Presidential Debates since 1987
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have loosely agreed to debate twice this summer, doing so without the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
American missionary couple killed by gangs in Haiti
American missionary couple killed by gangs in Haiti
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
Pope Francis clears way for teen Carlo Acutis to become first millennial saint
Pope Francis clears way for teen Carlo Acutis to become first millennial saint
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement